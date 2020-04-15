Monterrey vs Morelia live: choose MX, day 2

Prior to the game between Striped and Monarchs.

After a debut scorer on the Day 1, Striped looks for his second victory in the choose MX this Tuesday at 20:00 hours. Now he does it at home to Morelia on date 2 with the task of pulling out a win that gives the leadership of the tournament, which is tied with three points with the pointers. Moterrey prevailed in the opening game Necaxa 2-4.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs look for their first win, as they are the sotaneros of the contest after what happened at the end of this week, where he fell in his debut against the Red Devils the city of Toluca.

The Gang started with Eric Cantu in the remote and pulled out a win of 2-4 with Necaxa that he had in the fifth place with three units at the end of J1, whereas Morelia was goleado 0-4 against Toluca with Paolo Medina as the representative, who will be reunited in a virtual way with the team that has it to loan this semester.

LIVE: Monterrey vs. Morelia in the choose MX