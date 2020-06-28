Months pride : these movies LGBTQIA+ who have changed society

The documentary by Jennie Livingston, Paris is burningit is also a reference in the field. Released on the big screen, brings us in the middle of the drag queens of New York. It also shows the birth of voguing, a dance inspired by the poses in the magazines and that Madonna is going to make a tube : Vogue. A dive like never before in the ball of the culture.

We also thought of Christian clavier in The Father Christmas is a shit. Plays Katia, a transvestite who seems to be full of clichés with a make-up in excess, a wig and a leopard-print set. But this comedy, with the humor to red wire, also denounces the discrimination. Katia is the object of ridicule by his family and feels an immense loneliness, even in the Christmas night. Their anguish is indicated in his response in motion : “You can’t see anything. You’re nearsighted eye, nearsighted in the heart and short-sighted ass!!!” “Ben, yes, yes, yes, yes, I, I don’t have hairs that grow me under the makeup and… and I’m a tobacco jar, but I claim the right to live, that is ! Shit !”. Even located between two phrases funny, this replica is still a beautiful message.

The same thing happens with La cage aux folles (1978), adaptation of the play by Jean Poiret (which also has been adapted in New York, London, and in the world). Albin, nicknamed Zaza (Michel Serrault) is the great love of Renato (Ugo Tognazzi). These latter have a drag cabaret. And everything is complicated when the son of Renato agrees and wants to submit to his father and companion to his family. And if at the beginning, many saw the scene of the biscuit and the whole film is like a cliché for a walk, the spectators have come to see the strong message of this film was released before the 1980’s : a gay couple with a son, whom she loves, despite the discrimination of the society.

It is this that explains Didier Roth-Bettoni, journalist, and historian, to 20 minutes : “In the case of La Cage aux folles, he was actually the side flamboyant Zaza Napoli, but there are also a couple in love that way with Albin and the fact that this couple raised a child. It turns out to be that you spend a lot of things through this character-here. When I see the movie, this is not gay characters and caricaturés of which are the object of ridicule, but the characters conservative, backward, to the fans that are around and that, in and of themselves, are ridiculed. Zaza Napoli is never ridiculous, she herself, a character larger than life”.