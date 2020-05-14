More is known about the american remake of A prophet

It is a project of which one speaks since 2013. The american remake ofA prophetthe feature-length cult of Jacques Audiard to the nine César, Grand Prix of the Cannes Festival, would be always in progress according to Variety. Title American Histhe film finally seems to take shape. The american media reveals that Russell Crowe will join the cast in the guise of the mentor of the prison, played in the original version by Niels Arestrup.

During the seven years that have passed since the announcement of the project, Robert de Niro, Al Pacino and Christopher Walken, have been approached to slip in the features of the taulard. If Tahar Rahim was the revelation of the film, the studios thought Will Smith or Gael García Bernal to take over the role, which would change totally the nationality of the main character to highlight the minorities of african-american or latino.

As Tahar Rahim comes to start a career with america The Eddy, Marie Madeleine and The Looming Tower, this would be a nice surprise that it will resume its primary role. Ditto for the too discreet Reda Kateb aka Jordi the gypsy in A prophet, his first film role, as he has already toured the United States in Lost River of Ryan Gosling.

In regards to history, according to Variety, we would speak now of the Italian mafia or Russian in the new movie, while the original film was interested in the mafia corsica. Paramount, which has taken over the project now needs to fine tune his casting and the whispers in the corridors of Hollywood that American His is a priority. Related Post: The blessing of Trevor Nyakane disguised