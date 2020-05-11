More is known about the cast of “Babylon”, the next film by Damien Chazelle

If we already knew that the director would find his leading actress of The The LandEmma Stone, it may well be that Tobey Maguire and Brad Pitt are part of the casting.

If its series The Eddy and has just landed this Friday, may 8 on Netflix, the director of the franco-american chains already on his next – and fifth – film, Babylon. After First ManDamien Chazelle plunges into the past of America, exploring this time the hollywood industry of the 1920s, when the decline of the silent at the advent of the talking. Under tunes Singing in the rain, Babylon will feature characters both fictitious and real, and for that, the filmmaker made a personal appeal to a casting hollywood of the most exquisite.

A trio of stars iconic

If in July 2019, Emma Stone was in talks to portray the main character of the actress, Clara Bow, became the first sex symbol of the silent movies with The lightning Strikes, in 1927, his role is now confirmed, reports HQ. At her side, Brad Pitt would lend his features to John Gilbert, a star of the MGM fell into alcoholism. Finally, the ex-Peter Parker from the first trilogy Spider-Man, Tobey MgGuire, would also have a secondary role, indicates the youtubeuse film Gaby Meza on Twitter.

