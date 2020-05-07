more is known about the new film by Damien Chazelle

After Whiplash, La La Land, First Man and the series The Eddy, which will be released tomorrow on Netflix, Damien Chazelle board already on a new film, Babylon, that is like an homage to the cinema speaking, ringardisant the silent films of the time. It’s Impossible not to think of the wonderful Singing in the rain, that illustrates the turmoil of this advanced artistic history.

In this movie, Damien Chazelle was intended to meddle with the destiny of personalities, real to fictional characters. Emma Stone should be the actress, Clara Bow, divine star hollywood charm incomparable, regarded as the first “It Girl”, after the release of the Coup de foudre (It) in 1927.

Alongside the actress, you’ll find Brad Pitt, who had announced an end to his career as an actor (proof that the scenario and the project must be of high quality). According to the sounds of the hallway around the movie, his character could be inspired by the actor and director John Gilbert, star of the MGM reaches of alcoholism, which would lead him to the tomb.

According to another source, the youtubeuse film Gaby Meza, Tobey Maguire could give them the reply via a secondary role. For the moment, he is only credited as a producer on the film. Since Spider-Manthe latter has become rare and seems to have struggled to take off his label of the super-hero spider in Hollywood. Gatsby, Brothers, The Prodigy, the narrator in Baby Boss… Tobey Maguire has become extremely quiet on the sets.