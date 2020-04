more is known about the storyline of “Love & Thunder”

Five years after the out of Thor : Ragnarok, the super – mythical hero and his hammer will return the cinema to the delight of fans of the universe film Marvel. The mong – film will be called Thor : Love and Thunder and so is the fourth film about the adventures of the God of thunder and prince of Asgard . The film is directed by Taika Waititi, who has already done the previous . And full containment, it is delivered to a few confidences in a live Instagram, on the screenplay for the next film : “It is so over the top in the best possible way . In the sense that Ragnarok seems to be a film wise enough . . . This new film gives the impression that we have asked a group of children 10 years of age what should be in the scenario, and we simply said yes to everything . “ .

Taika Waititi & Chris Hemsworth on the set of Thor : Ragnarok

Level casting, things are still quite blurry . Taika Waititi has confirmed the return of Tessa Thompson in the role of Die walk├╝realongside Natalie Portman and normally Chris Hemsworth that embodies Thor, even if the info has not yet been confirmed officially . Doubts remain also on the presence of Christian Bale the casting, which was announced everywhere in the media . According to the statement, the actor would be confirmed to portray the film’s villain, but Taika Waititi is still very vague on the subject during his live . Same for the return of Tom Hiddleston in Lokithe half – brother of Thor worshipped by the fans . The actor is already in the poster of his own series on Disney + that has to come out soon, so not sure what we see in Thor 4; especially that Taika Waititi has said it does not yet have thought of his role . The film is already a lot to talk about, and all the revelations of the director, bring the water to the mouth . Still two years to wait . . .