more is known about the storyline of “Love & Thunder”

Five years after the out of Thor : Ragnarok, the super – mythical hero and his hammer will return the cinema to the delight of fans of the universe film Marvel. The mong – film will be called Thor : Love and Thunder and so is the fourth film about the adventures of the God of thunder and prince of Asgard . The film is directed by Taika Waititi, who has already done the previous . And full containment, it is delivered to a few confidences in a live Instagram, on the screenplay for the next film : “It is so over the top in the best possible way . In the sense that Ragnarok seems to be a film wise enough . . . This new film gives the impression that we have asked a group of children 10 years of age what should be in the scenario, and we simply said yes to everything . “ .

Taika Waititi & Chris Hemsworth on the set of Thor : Ragnarok

Level casting, things are still quite blurry . Taika Waititi has confirmed the return of Tessa Thompson in the role of Die walkürealongside Natalie Portman and normally Chris Hemsworth that embodies Thor, even if the info has not yet been confirmed officially . Doubts remain also on the presence of Christian Bale the casting, which was announced everywhere in the media . According to the statement, the actor would be confirmed to portray the film’s villain, but Taika Waititi is still very vague on the subject during his live . Same for the return of Tom Hiddleston in Lokithe half – brother of Thor worshipped by the fans . The actor is already in the poster of his own series on Disney + that has to come out soon, so not sure what we see in Thor 4; especially that Taika Waititi has said it does not yet have thought of his role . The film is already a lot to talk about, and all the revelations of the director, bring the water to the mouth . Still two years to wait . . .