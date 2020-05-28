“More Life Growth Co.”, the new project of Drake

(Relaxnews) – When Drake has an announcement to make, he does things in a big way. The one that we had gotten used to the billboards in his good old city of Toronto, does differently this time. Pitchfork reports that his team has distributed flowers, and displayed a bit across the logo of an unknown project called “More Life” Growth Co.”.

The american publication states that the artist tell you more very soon.

On his account Instagram, the rapper shared a video in which we see a landscape inhabited by three buildings alveolata. A strange universe, above which levitates the expression “Welcome To More Life Growth Co.”.

Earlier this year, Drake has released a compilation called “Care Package” that brings together titles that had never been the object of official release. The last LP from Drake, “Scorpion” is released in 2018.