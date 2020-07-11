more than 1000 Euro discount on a gaming notebooks the MSI with i7

Among the discounts of the weekend Mediaworldthat are due to expire tomorrow, Sunday 12 July to 23:59, find a laptop by gaming, branded MSI, which you can save more than 1000 Euro from the list price.

The PC is the MSI GE63 Raider RGB 8SG-024IT, and can be purchased at 2099 Euro, 1100 less than the Eur 3199 euro list. Mediaworld, as always, also allows you to make the payment in 20 installments, with the tan and apr of 0% for the price of 104,95 Euros per month, through Findomestic, and also ensures the home delivery by Friday, 17 July at zero costpick up context in the store, free of course, clicking directly on the tab of the product the point of sale nearest to you.

With regard to the configuration, we are facing a computer with a processor Intel Core i7-8750Haccompanied by 16 gigabytes of RAM. The screen is a Full HD LCD 15.6 inches, while the portfolio of storage is characterized by a hard disk from 1 terabyte to a SSD 512 gigabytes. The graphics card is the nVidia RTX 2080 with 8 gigabytes of dedicated memory. As the operating system, of course, are the Windows 10 Home, but B also allows you to add extra software directly from the card.