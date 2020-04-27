More than 12 million players attended the concert of Travis Scott on Fortnite

Proof, as if we needed the power of attraction Fortnitehis last big event was able to rally an impressive crowd of players curious and has thus established a new record of simultaneous connections.

It is precisely 12.3 million players – not to mention the millions of others who attended the show through its various channels of streaming – who have composed the public virtual of the first day of the concert of the rapper Travis Scott having taken place within the game’s standard-bearer of its developer Epic Games.

5 dates have been scheduled, taking place during this weekend. Beginning his performance with Sicko Modeseveral titles of the artist from his latest album Astroworld are as well included as well as unpublished THE SCOTTS in collaboration with Kid Cudi, which has since been made available listening.

If it is not the first concert to be given through the famous battle royaleits magnitude, however, remains unmatched. The DJ Marshmello had thus completed the first show of its kind in last February with a concert that has brought together 10 million players in the first day – but his staging of this last seems to approach the conservatism compared to the pomp given by Travis Scott on this last performance virtual.

Twenty Thousand Leagues over the seas

If the event starts traditionally with an avatar of the american rapper on the scene, things take a turn much more impressive and densely compacted into a ten-minute period. A Travis Scott giant way kaiju that crosses the map precedes a change in total severity and a trip of the psychedelic unexpected that finished under the water before you leave in the space and beyond. Perhaps the best way to get an idea is to attend the self-same.

That those who have missed the appointments but who are still willing to take a look rest assured, more dates are expected for this weekend : Saturday, April 25 at 6 and 17 hours, and then a latest Sunday, April 26, at midnight. As to all those who have an aversion to the launcher Epic Games Launcher, or who are not inclined to the idea of downloading the whole game, several videos are available on YouTube.







