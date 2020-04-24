More than 14,000 calls to the 119 to report violence in the family last week

Child Protection Adrien Cleat during the session of questions to the government in the Senate. For the week of 13 to 19 April, the number of calls received was 14.531 against 7.674 over the same period in April 2019, an increase of 89,35 %, a-t-it was stated in the end of the day in a news Adrien Cleat and the ministers of Justice and Interior. In a normal period, the 119, which is invisible on the phone records, receives about 700 calls per day.” data-reactid=”20″>A statement that fear. “+89 %, is the increase in the number of calls to 119 last week. “This is what has been announced, this Wednesday, the secretary of State in charge of the Child Protection Adrien Cleat during the session of questions to the government in the Senate. For the week of 13 to 19 April, the number of calls received was 14.531 against 7.674 over the same period in April 2019, an increase of 89,35 %, has it been clarified by the end of the day in a news Adrien Cleat and the ministers of Justice and Interior. In normal times, the 119, which is invisible on the phone records, receives about 700 calls per day.

containment. But I want to also see the sign, the barometer, our vigilance increased “, commented the secretary of State.” data-reactid=”21″>” This does not surprise us, it is a sign of increased violence during this period containment. But I want to also see the sign, the barometer, of our vigilance, ” commented the secretary of State.

