more than 19 000 people dead in Spain, the balance sheet given in question

Spain had Thursday, more than 19,000 died of the Covid-19, but this assessment was challenged by some areas, who claim that several thousands of additional people have died due to the pandemic.

The third country in the most grief-stricken of the world behind the United States and Italy has identified 551 dead in 24 hours, a slight rebound after the decline recorded yesterday to 523.

In total, 19.130 people have died in Spain from Covid-19 since the beginning of the epidemic.

“The real number of dead is difficult to know”

These figures are however disputed. The regional authorities of Madrid and Catalonia (north-east), regions with more than half of the dead, spoke of the thousands of deaths that are not recorded in the national balance sheet.

“The real number of dead is difficult to know”, acknowledged Fernando Simón, director of the centre for health emergencies during his daily press briefings.

The figures included in the national balance sheet, however, are communicated by the regional authorities who are in charge of health. But they do not include the dead who have been tested positive Covid-19.

Catalonia has changed out of recognition criteria and quantified the number of deaths of the Covid-19 to more than 7,000 in the region, including the people who had “symptoms compatible with the disease.

“The figures so far included the people who died in hospitals in catalonia. But from today, will also be communicated to the figures of the dead in nursing homes and at home”, explained in addition to the regional catalan government.

This region, however, has not changed the criteria for the number which it communicates to the State, and which was to 3.855 in the national balance sheet of Thursday. The region of Madrid evokes more than 10,000 dead against 6.877 in the figures of the Spanish ministry of Health.

More than 180,000 cases reported in the country

Among the new victims of the disease released on Thursday, the chilean writer hired Luis Sepulveda, died at age 70 in the region of Asturias (north of Spain) where he resided, announced that his publishing house.

The number of confirmed cases in the country increased from about 5,200 to 182.816. Even if the pressure has dropped in the hospitals, where the number of hospital admissions decrease, the minister of Health Salvador Illa has pointed out that “tough weeks” in anticipation of, still for the health system. At the height of the pandemic, the virus has killed up to 950 people as of April 2, according to the official report.

Spain is subject to a sub-the most stringent in Europe since the 14th of march. It has been extended until the 25th of April inclusive, but the head of government Pedro Sanchez announced last week that it should be even though it will certainly be eased.

After two weeks of shutdown near-total in the economy of the end of march to the easter weekend, some of the employees had gone back to work on Monday, particularly in the construction industry. But telework remains the standard where this is possible.