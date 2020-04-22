More than 2,700 additional deaths in 24 hours in the United States…

23h40 : The French confined to wash less often

The effect of social pressure ? A small portion of the French declares to wash it less often than before the start of the confinement imposed to curb the new coronavirus, according to a survey the Ifop published Wednesday by the site 24 morning.

Yes, the gestures of the barrier and the washing of hands repeated have been adopted by a large majority. But only 67 % of the French surveyed say they practice a ” toilet full “, in the daily period of confinement, compared to 76 % previously, sees the Fifg. The institute compares the survey conducted on 3 and 4 April with another survey carried out in early February.

“This lack of routine is, as in previous surveys, a phenomenon that is rather masculine, affecting primarily older people, whose hygiene practices were instilled in her at a time when the comfort of basic health (such as running water, the bathroom, the shower…) was not as widespread,” noted the authors of the study.

61 % of men stated that they make a toilet to a full month once per day on average, compared with 74 % of the French. And less than half (49 %) of men aged 65 years and over declare that they are washed thoroughly every day, compared to 67 % of young people under 25 years of age.