more than 700 Euro discount on a TV QLED Samsung 65″

Among the discounts today’s Mediaworld there is a promotion very interesting on a TV QLED weblog Samsung, with a diagonal of 65 inches, on which you can save more than 700 Euro from the list price.

The TV in question is the QE65Q60RATXZT 65-inch line Q60R and can be purchased at 939 Euro, 760 less than the Eur 1699 Euro list, with the possibility of making the payment in 20 installments in tan and the apr is 0% for the price of 46,95€.

The tv is based on the processor Quantum 4K that, as is also the case on parallel models, is able to optimize performance in real time on the basis of viewing conditions and content. It is also equipped with the Ambient mode that, when switched off, turns the TV into a piece of furniture on which to show paintings and wallpapers to match. And the technology Quantum Dot that enables the QLED get the 100% volume color, to get realistic colors in both dark scenes and in those bright. The Quantum HDR instead is able to analyze each frame of the scene to adjust the lighting, in such a way as to obtain a brightness level that is specific for every moment.

Mediaworld also ensures the home delivery is free and the collection context at zero cost.