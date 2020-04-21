Morelia vs León (2-5) choose the MX Day 4 Nico Soda is crack in the FIFA

Editorial Mediotiempo

CDMX / 21.04.2020 20:53:25





Lion it is the only team that has not rotated in the choose MX and he became the leader after beating 2-5 to Morelia with Nicolas Sosa at the helm, who has perfect step and faced Cesar Huerta in the Day 4.

The Beast reached 12 points and along with Pumas, are the two computers with step sweepingalthough the CU have a game less and face this Wednesday Saintswith the possibility to take the lead if they win by a difference of five goals. While Monarchs is ninth with six units.

The Chinese Garden surprised at the title after that will be waiting outside Paolo Medina in the controls. The front of Morelia does not lose the floor by being the new star of the choose after Santiago Ormeño: “I take It with peace of mind, I know my potential and I have fun, what is the most important”-

Nico preferred to be left on the bench and that’s enough to be master of the encounter, since the first time succumbed to pleasure, with a result of 3-1. A goal from Joel Campbell at the 13’ opened the scoring and Rodrigo Millar tied the score at 26’.

But Huerta is not told that it would appear the figure of Jesus Godinez, who scored a hat-trick, one of them a goal in the 47’ of the chilean, what Hugo Sanchez. Campbell closed the account at the 76’ and Jorge Valdivia made the second visit to 90’.