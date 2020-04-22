Morgan Freeman reacts to the live performance of Lady Gaga for the fighters COVID-19

The actor met Morgan Freeman has shared a new photo on his page Instagram official and showed how much he appreciated the performance of the “OneWorld: Together At Home”.

Many famous artists have achieved great performance in the show “One World: At Home Together which has been prepared by Global Citizen to support the people fighting the coronavirus on the Youtube channel.

Morgan Freeman went on Instagram and uploaded a picture of the performance of Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli and chinese pianist Lang Lang.

In the legend, the actor, 82-year-old said he had enjoyed the show live while watching the performance of “The Prayer”. He was also happy that the world has created an awareness in these difficult times.

Here’s what Morgan Freeman has said:

“I enjoyed the performance and the sincere feelings of the show” A world together at home ” … It is always good to bring more light and awareness. “

A user on Instagram named artmodelshannonart commented and said:

“The last one here made me cry 😭 “

Another fan named marialetstalkaboutit wrote:

“Beautiful indeed. “

See the photo on Instagram below.

You can also watch the performance below.