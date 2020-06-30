Morocco: A hybrid edition for the Festival international du film de Toronto

The 45th edition of international film festival of Toronto will be held from 10 to 19 September in the form of a hybrid, with the displayed programming of 50 feature films, five short films and a virtual conference on the film industry.

By opting for a presence in both physical and digital of the participants, the organizers of this largest film festival in North America hope to give a signal of hope “in Toronto, filmmakers and the international industry of the cinema”, being hit hard by the economic consequences of the pandemic COVID-19.

The screenings will be offered in person and online, as well as external experiences, press conferences and question and answer sessions with actors and filmmakers, announced the organizers that don’t depend on a massive presence of the stars and celebrities of the seventh art, due to the restrictions on meetings and travel are still in force. The films announced are to be filed during the first five days of the festival, in investigations, in person, in compliance with the directives of health authorities, including the physical separation, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The films on display include ‘Bruised’, the first signed by Halle Berry; ‘Ammonite’ by Francis Lee, with Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, and in Particular Cowboy’ Ricky Staub, with Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome and Lorraine Toussaint,” he adds. The organizers of TIFF have told the press early this week have been forced to lay off 31 employees, or 17% of the employees who participate in the organization and to revise downwards its revenue projections.