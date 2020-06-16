Morphe X Coca-Cola : the collab’ make-up 100% pop

Intense colors, the packaging and the pop of a vitamin : Morphe and Coca-Cola are associated with the time for a capsule collection brings together the essential of all addicted to makeup ! A collab event to the buyer from the 18 of June !

Morphe quality and collaboration trends

The u.s. brands of the most desirable of never-ending arrival in France. And since its launch in france in the summer of 2019, Morphe not excite the fans of makeup. With the mission of putting the makeup pro to the reach of the general public, it is necessary to recognize that the american brand has been strong ! Your greatest success ? The brushes are of very good quality – the first cosmetics marketed by the brand, which then was called Morphe Brushes – and the palettes, is equally satisfactory. All at exceptionally attractive prices ! Another master stroke by the brand ? His collaborations with big names in makeup, such as factors of influence in american ultra known as Jeffree Star, James Charles, or Jaclyn Hilthe … The last date ? A collaboration is also surprising that attractive, with Coca-Cola !

Coca-Cola x Morphe : the pop collection and in bold

So Morphe is teaming with Coca-Cola for a collection that brings together the essential makeup … in the containers taken from pop culture.