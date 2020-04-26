Mother of Neymar ends his relationship with Tiago Ramos

Nadine Gonçalvesthe mother of brazilian star Neymar, has ended their relationship Tiago Ramosher boyfriend of just 23 years, due to the fact that this is homosexual.

Gonçalves had started a dating relationship that was blessed by the Barcelona player, despite the fact that he had 29 years of difference. Already living together in his house.

The daily Brand mentions Tiago she has had several relationships with men and even had affairs with a marriage.

Various ex-partners of Tiago have given testimony of their past.

“We had a relationship for three and never hid”said a former lover.

“He was always bisexual… and I always liked older women. When we finished I blocked”he said another ex-boyfriend to the brazilian newspaper O Globo.

To find out about it by the press, Nadine Gonçalves would have run his Son out of the house that they shared since just a couple of weeks.

Tiago immediately uploaded a photograph to Instagram, where is seen at the home of his mother, along with his sister.

