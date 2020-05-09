Mothers real have played in movies with their children, from Meryl Streep to Angelina Jolie (Photos)

Happy mother’s day! Find out which famous mothers played with their children in some of your favorite movies.

Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer, ” Ricki and the flash “

The mother-daughter duo has played in this film of 2015 directed by Jonathan Demme.

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis, ” Striptease

In fact, this mother-daughter team is a member common to the screen. They appeared for the first time in “Now and Then” in 1995, as well as in “Striptease” (1996).

Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd, ” Star Wars: The Last Jedi “

Billie Heavy played alongside his deceased mother Carrie Fisher in ” The Last Jedi “, the last role of Fisher before his death. Of course, Fisher has returned to his famous role of princess Leia.

Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri Martino “That’s my boy” and ” The sisters Banger “

Another pair of mother and daughter that is in more than one movie together, Susan Sarandon and her daughter Eva Amurri Martino have played in “That’s My Boy” and ” The Banger Sisters “.

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, ” Maleficent “

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Vivienne, played young Aurora in “Maleficent,” in which Jolie plays the witch not so nasty.

Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow, ” Sylvia “

“Sylvia” in 2003, with Paltrow, Danner, Jared Harris, Daniel Craig and Michael Gambon, was based on the tragic relationship real poets Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes.

Tippi Hedren and Melanie Griffith, ” Roar “

In what may be revered as one of the films the most dangerous of all time, “Roar” played with the mother and daughter to the sides of big cats real. Many on the board have been injured: Griffith had to undergo a surgery facial reconstructive surgery after being attacked by a lioness.

Leslie Mann and Iris Apatow and Maude Apatow, “Knocked Up” and ” This Is 40 “

Leslie Mann has played alongside his two daughters, Maude and Iris Apatow (she is married to Judd Apatow) in “This Is 40” and “Knocked Up” – both directed by Apatow himself.

Vanessa Redgrave and Natasha Richardson, ” Evening “

The late Natasha Richardson starred with her mother in the drama directed by Lajos Koltai.

Diane Ladd and Laura Dern, ” Wild At Heart “

David Lynch directed this film of black comedy with Laura Dern, Nicolas Cage, and the mother of Laura Dern, Diane Ladd.

Maureen O’sullivan and Mia Farrow, ” Hannah and her sisters “

O’sullivan and Farrow have played together in the movie from 1986, written and directed by Woody Allen, who Farrow was in a relationship.

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson, ” Crazy in Alabama “

It remains in the family of Griffith, who has also played in “Crazy in Alabama” with her daughter Dakota Johnson. Antonio Banderas has directed the film.

Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli, “In the Good Old Summertime”

Robert Z. Leonard directed this film of 1949, with Judy Garland, Van Johnson, and the famous girl from Garland, Liza Minnelli. She, however, was not credited in the film.

Melissa McCarthy and Vivian and Georgette Falcone in ” The Boss “

The girls of Melissa McCarthy, Vivian, 8 years old, and Georgette, 6 years, have made their film debut in his film ” The Boss “. In the film, they are part of the young girls selling baked goods.

Anne Meara and Ben Stiller in ” Zoolander “

The mom of Ben Stiller, Anne Meara, played a protester uncredited in ” Zoolander “, 2001, directed by Stiller.

Andie MacDowell and Rainey in ” Mighty Fine “

Andie MacDowell has starred opposite her daughter Rainey in the film 2012, directed by Debbie Goodstein.