Moto2 : the point with Augusto Fernández, one of the favorites of the championship

Born in Madrid on 23 September 1997, although he lives in Mallorca since his childhood, Augusto Fernández started his sports career in 2006 under the direction of José Manuel Lorenzo, the father of the pilot of MotoGP Jorge Lorenzo.

During its first year of competition in 2007, in “Cuna de Campeones Bancaja”, it is progressing little by little until you get a third place in the penultimate race and the victory in the final. Champion Minibikes in 2008, his career somewhat atypical, then, passes through the European Cup Junior with a Honda CBR 500R that he wins in 2014 before the SuperStock 600 championship in the world Superbike championship the following year.

In 2016, he obtained the 5th place in the European Championship Moto2 FIM CEV Repsol at the handlebars of a Mistral Tech3 before to seize the opportunity to integrate the world the following year from the Mugello circuit in Speed Up Racing. He reached the points on two occasions, in Malaysia with a 12th place at Valencia with a 14th place.

2018 will return to the Grand Prix, but this time at Sito Pons, to replace Héctor Barbera from Barcelona. It starts to be pointed out coming 4th in Australia.

For his first full season, the year 2019 is confirmed as one of the strong men of the category of Moto2, with no less than 3 wins and the 5th place in the championship, still under the colours of team HP 40.

At 22 years of age, the departure of the “last minute” of Álex Mtorquez, MotoGP opens doors to the team’s world champion Marc VDS for 2020, alongside the experienced Sam Lowes. The first race in Qatar is balance unfortunately by a fall, as a result of contact with Stefano Manzi.

AUGUSTO FERNÁNDEZ : “YOU NEED TO STAY POSITIVE AND ENJOY THESE DAYS AT HOME “

Bike without leaving the garden, duels on the couch and bodybuilding with the objects of the house. Seasoned activities on social networks. Here is the recipe for good confinement according to the Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS.

How are you going to ?

“I feel good. I spend this period at home with my family and we all try to manage it in the best way possible. I do not deny that this starts to be a little hard, but it is necessary to arm itself of patience, positive energy and get on with it. “

That is what has changed the most in your routine ?

“The biggest change is obviously the limitation of movement. I can’t do any more cycling, which was my usual routine outside of the Great Price. For the rest, my daily life hasn’t changed that much. I train normally in a room with my coach, I try to continue on a dynamic similar work at home. On a more personal level, the moments spent with my friends, going on outings… All that I lack. “

What do you get out of this situation and that is what is most difficult for you ?

“In my case, the best thing is, at the same time this is the most difficult for me : to be available to the house to do what we don’t usually have time to do, and take advantage of the family, this is what I take away positive from this strange situation. But, at the same time, it is to be locked up at home that costs me the most because we had attacked the season and I had a crazy urge to run. But we need to stay positive and enjoy these days more and more intimate, because soon we will have forgotten and we shall again be immersed in our life of globe-trotter. “

Have you discovered new facets of yourself during this confinement ?

“We play a lot video games with my friends, and I realized that I’m in no for the games of war and fighting. I lose always. In contrast, in games of sport such as MotoGP, football and the rest, well, I’m better and I kick them generally. “

The social networks are filled with millions of challenges… You’ve participated in ? The one who has more fun ?

“It is true that they are many and they are very fun ! Maybe of all, the one that I loved the most was the one fiddling with the toilet paper roll. I had no trouble to train me and do everything to get out of it with dignity ! Then I called my brother and the poor roll has destroyed finished ! We really had fun with this challenge. “

Recommend us for these days…

. A book : “Without fear of falling “, by Xavi Torres

. A movie : “The pursuit of happiness “

. A series : “The day the least thought -“

. Music : Hip Hop or Pop like Travis Scott and Justin Bieber, for example.

. A distraction for a dull moment maximum : a good game to the console video

. A social network follow : Those of a certain Augusto Fernandez not bad

How do you practice ? Have you had to resort to special techniques to replace activities that you have used to practice outside ?

“I train as much as I can. I do a lot of cycling with a home trainer. I like it, because even if it is static, we find simulates well the sensations of movement. One has the impression of rolling to the outside. For strength training, I use weight that I already have at home, and then I invent. I used it and I raised all that I can find ! Jugs, jars, everything that falls under the hand. “

Is it difficult to maintain his level of training and concentration when we don’t know when everything will return to normal ? How to manage mentally this situation ?

“The most difficult part is not knowing when everything will return to normal. We do we train technically not since you can’t make a motorcycle. It is this that is the most difficult to bear. I try to follow a workout routine fairly fixed to stay in shape and for days to take place the better. I’m trying to keep a goal. For example, at this time, according to the calendar still in effect, the first Grand Prix scheduled to take place in Germany, so I’m preparing to. And if they delay it, well I am going to focus on the next race and I have to prepare in the best possible way. “

A few days after the first race, what assessment do you make of this Grand Prix of Qatar ?

“It is a shame that I fell because I had a very good feeling with the bike and I think I would have been able to do a very good race. We had taken a very important step in the testing and the whole rider/bike/team was rather efficient. It is for this reason that I was so angry that the season will not be interrupted. We got into a good momentum and the wheels began to turn. “

How do you see the category this year, now that everyone has put their cards on the table ?

“The season will be such that I imagined. The category will be very tight and will not leave much room for error. The favorites will be there, and other names will surprise us. “

Although there are many candidates, of which you beware the most ?

“It is still too early to make real predictions, because there are always a few errands to do before everyone is in place, but there are a lot of drivers to monitor. “

Marini, Martin, Navarro, Bastianini, Nagashima, who is the current leader, Lüthi, or Gardner. They are many and we must be among them. I look forward to resuming the competition to resume our work because I am very happy with the way things are going with the whole team

Source: The Marc VDS Racing Team