Motown, ASCAP Exec James Fisher

The director of music of long-time James Fisher has passed away due to complications related to the coronavirus. He was 89 years old.

His illustrious career in the music industry included working with Motown Records and ASCAP. Fisher was born in Perth, Australia, and broke into the industry by working on radio and television. He read the first newsletter distributed in his hometown in 1960. Later, Fisher had emigrated to the United Kingdom and has worked as a presenter. In 1965, he joined the BBC as editor of continuity for radio broadcasts.

In 1975, James Fisher has formed an independent label called Very Good Music – which was acquired by RCA Records.

It is quickly named director of international marketing. In 1977, he was appointed general manager of the division’s london-based Motown Records. The role of the Fisher included the supervision of all activities of the european tour of the company.

Fisher has also served for ten years as a regional director of the United Kingdom for the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP). He also served for ten years in the post of secretary general of the International Managers Forum, which was later to become the Music Managers Forum. Fisher has retired from that post in 2002.

James Fisher is survived by his partner of 35 years, Nigel Roberts. His death is one of the many implications of the spread of the new coronavirus. Artists such as Bill Withers and Adam Schlesinger have also lost their battle against the disease COVID-19.

The spread of the coronavirus has put a large part of the United States in a lock-out. The music industry live is experiencing outages unprecedented so that Broadway becomes dark and music festivals are cancelled.

Artists such as Justin Bieber cancel already 2020, and plan to begin touring next year. Even festivals such as Bonnaroo and BST Hyde Park, which are held in June and July, are postponed as a result of problems of the spread of the virus. At the present time, no return to normalcy is in order, as the measures of social distancing will continue.

Unfortunately, it seems that the coronavirus, will be more talented people in our ranks before it is finished.