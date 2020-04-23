Mourinho puts the eye in Raul Jimenez with a millionaire offer

Wolverhampton could log in to their coffers 44 million euros in the next market and this number could reach from London, specifically from the offices of the Tottenham in exchange for Raúl Jiménez.

The Portuguese Jose Mourinho would have on the look at the mexican striker of face to the next season, after two seasons with Wolverhampton, which has demonstrated its ability to define and build plays to score.

In the london club increasingly fear by the output of Harry Kane, who sounds to strengthen templates, among them, the Real Madrid, which would force the Spurs to go in search of a booster reliable to keep the attack strong, and the candidate of Mourinho would be Jimenez, according to Football365.

We even made the BBC gossip page with this nonsense. As if Diop and Jimenez could be bought for that price…https://t.co/Jzo36xNIkv — Football365 (@F365) April 22, 2020

Tottenham have well identified Jimenez not only for his contribution to Wolverhampton, but for the damage it has done to the Spurs, as it it is one of the teams with the most he has scored since he came to the Premier League, with three goals. The same amount has been distributed to Everton, Southampton and Bournemouth.

Up to before the pause by the coronavirus, Jimenez had done 22 goals and made 10 assists counting all competitions in 44 gameswhile Kane was on 17 goals and two assists in 25 matches, due to injuries.

Jimenez would not be unique in the look of Moutinho, who is also interested and concerned about strengthening the floor area, so that has put the eye in the full-back French of West Ham, Issa Diop, a 23 year old.

But neither the Tottenham is the only one that has sounded for the future of the mexican attacker, as has been related in the same Premier League with Manchester United, who would offer a similar amount to that proposed by Tottenham.

Regardless of that, that is won is the Wolverhampton, as it already is with Manchester United and Tottenham, I would be entering more than 10 million of what you paid to get the federal rights of the mexican, therefore, it disbursed close to 30 million to Benfica.