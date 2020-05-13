Moussa, Drake : latest releases music

Moussa – Surface (EP)

Moussa is this kind of phenomenon, which, by a simple music two minutes thirty seconds, can convince you of his talent. We do know that few on Moussa Fennira. For the hard Soundcloud, French producer, composed under the name of J. A. C. K. he Is such a superb remix of the track “ta fête” by Stromae. After collaborating with Odezenne, for which he made the first parts of concert, Moussa decided to go solo. Thus, “Cabrioli” released in 2017, becomes a hymn that goes in a loop on the waves of Radio Nova. The recipe ? The disco/funk tinged sound of electro and accompanied by a sweet voice, that of Moussa. A as hot, sexy and perfect for summer. Partisan of the least effort, (or a perfectionist?), Moussa will release a handful of titles in 2019, but still no album seen. Among them the melancholy “Vogue Merry”, but still “Dual view” , “birds”, or Elements”. For 2020, this will be an EP called Surface and is composed of four titles that allows us to believe in a possible first-long-format. But for the time being, let us of this extension, or again, Moussa exhibits his unique universe half-way between the French music and rap.

Drake – Dark Lanes Demo Tapes

“He’s boring this Drake anyway.” Toronto native Aubrey Graham is riding on the success since its first album in 2010. Former star of the series converted to the song, Drake has managed over the years to build a solid reputation. Each output is expected as a global event and the numbers speak for themselves. Take Care or Nothing Was The Sametwo albums released respectively in 2011 and 2013, are for many two of the most important works of the decade. Drake passes the bet to be dubbed by the general public and to reconcile a public that is more restricted in nature. At the peak of his art, the mixtape If You’re Reading It Is To Late just complete the ascent of the canadian. With its Gni of the most vulnerable, Drake will touch the hearts of millions of listeners by his honeyed voice and his stories of ruptures. Add to this a friendzone assumed by Rihanna and you get probably the most sad part of the world. Except that the formula Drake tends to annoy, and for good reason: the title “Hotline Bling” and the succession of projects also bland. But, the artist does not fail, and, by the force of a listener still as the plaintiff, it continues to produce many of the tapes. Dark lanes Demo Tapes released on the 1st of may, there was finally nothing more than an album from Drake. Except that there was nothing to put under the tooth and it will move the head on each of the tracks. “He’s boring this Drake anyway.”