Move or Die is a parlor game for approximately 4 gamers by Those Awesome Guys (that’s their name– actually!). In it, you and also approximately 3 various other crazily-coloured buddies leap about, passing bombs, stomping on each various other and also playing a range of video game settings. And we indicate a range– your personalities may remain the very same, however the video game’s policies transform every 20 secs!

Download Now