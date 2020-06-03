Moved, Ashton Kutcher makes an important point ⋆ StarMag.com

In the Face of internet users saying that ” All Lives Matter “, Ashton Kutcher has explained why it was important to use ” Black Lives Matter “.

Since the terrible death of George Floyd following an interpellation by a brutal police, the people are angry, and the fight against racism is more topical than ever. The events unfold in the United States in the face of a Donald Trump on the defensive.

Many celebrities bring their support of the movement ” Black Lives Matter “ (The life of blacks account). Actor Ashton Kutcher is part of those. He has not hesitated to make publications related to this topic on social networks, writing in particular in the legend BLM for Black Lives Matter.

Today, Wednesday, June 3, 2020Ashton Kutcher had to explain to some of his subscribers the importance of this fight. In fact, several internet users had responded to his publications by writing “All Lives Matter” (All lives matter).

A moving speech

In a video posted on his account Instagramthe actor took the floor following this type of comments :

I think that people who write “All Lives Matter” should not be lynched. I think they need to be educated.

The father of two children he has fathered with Mila Kunis, he added :

We all agree, all lives matter, but I had an incredible experience tonight, putting my children to bed, which help us to understand why to use the slogan Black Lives Matter. Usually, Mila and I even lie to our children by reading a story. It is always our daughter, who has the right first. And tonight, while we were reading his book, my son asked ” Wait, why I am never the first to have a right to my story ? “And Mila said :” Because this is the girls first “. And he said, ” Yes, but the boys first.” I looked at him and I said, ” No, girls first, and you know why ? For you and me girls come first because for some boys, the girls are entitled to nothing at all. So for you and me, the girls come first.

Moved to tears, Ashton Kutcher said :