Movie : Amber Heard, the glamorous activist

Amber Heard prints of his presence magnetic Her Smell, independent film in the casting 100 % female on a rock star damaged. It tells us about his career and his fights.

Amber Heard exudes a real aura of star, so hollywood golden age. In this suite of a luxury hotel on the Croisette, where we met her last may, during the Cannes film Festival, at least five people busy themselves around her and ensure that she lacks nothing. Is it his physical proportions to be perfect ? (She is the actress who ale most beautiful face in the world, according to a study carried out in 2016 by dr. Julian De Silva, based on careful calculations around the number Pi.) His divorce on a background of domestic violence with Johnny Depp ? More likely a genuine confidence that allowed him to navigate the landscape of hollywood from now, a good ten years. It matters little to him not to be among the actresses more popular.

She prefers to carefully select independent projects in which she believes. The Texas-33 years of age has the caliber but not the ego of the great. His career has since some time become engaged, evidenced by his roles, like that of Mera, and showing the female badas set by brain Arthur d’ Aquaman , super hero bodybuilder king of Atlantis : “I want to get more involved in this new era that is emerging, be part of the change of the company. Even though I am honoured to interpret a super-heroine in the mould of Mera, this is not enough to make it through my characters, it must also pass through my projects.” The film from Alex Ross Perry that just came out, Her Smell, is a perfect example.

Amber Heard plays a second role, however, pivotal to the story. It is Zelda E. Zekiel – a name of a heroine any fitzgéraldienne – the best enemy of the main character. Elisabeth Moss plays a rock star self-destructive also lost that Zelda rises and shines on stage with his mane of dream, her smile in any event and his look of folkeuse connected to the hat.

A turning point is a major cultural

A character “eccentric”, for one who claims to love to play “creatures”. But what has especially drawn, it is that the film is centered on characters of women (Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Agyness Deyn, Gayle Rankin…), the men who do the roles satellites serving the story (the label manager, the former mauled). “This is in line with the way I build my career, which echoes the party activist of my life. I push for more participation by women in the movies, more and more women behind the camera or in key positions in this industry.” The fact that a man whom she admired the work realizes the film is in its meaning even more strongly : “The struggle for parity is not a game where one gender must lose. It is not about pitting men against women, even if, unfortunately, you can’t help but create this polarized binary in the way we tell the stories. What is good for the women is not fundamentally less for men. And vice versa. It improves vice versa. I love the collaborations, like in Her Smell between a director and his actresses.”

In the success of Aquaman – and Wonder Woman or Captain Marvel -, highlights of the super heroines, Amber Heard sees a cultural shift and a major threat to the industry. “I sense a willingness to require roles more relevant, more written, more dense for women, and a willingness to show a stronger, more nuanced, reflecting more accurate to our experience. We represent half the population and more than half of the one who buys movie tickets. And yet, we have less of all speaking roles. For the three main roles are male, it has yen for women. And this number decreases with age. It is time to begin to meet a growing demand for more representation.”

For that reason, like many actresses today, she thinks, in addition to produce, to achieve. Amber Heard is just as committed to the rights of the community LGBTQIA+, which it claims “member and proud of it”. At Cannes, at the invitation of L’oréal Paris, of which she is ambassador for a year, she had come accompanied by a activist on which it wished to shine a light, his friend tranny Corey Rae. “Of our community, it is without doubt the most marginalized group and the most in danger, who could lose his civil rights. I am glad that the Festival becomes a platform to defend what I believe in.”

The interview is nearing its end, a final question is permitted. Asked what she intends to bring to Mera in the following Aquaman, he or she is about to turn. She paused for a moment, replies that she is looking forward to make it more real, “more complete”, for young people, both boys and girls, can identify. We are trying to dig. Amber Heard did not really have more, smiles while throwing a glance to her entourage. The sign that it is finished. A real star, definitely.

Her Smell Alex Ross Perry (Usa, 2h14). In the dining room.

