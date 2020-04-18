Movie posters reviewed and corrected at the time of the coronavirus

Appeared for the first time on AlloCiné, website of reference in the film and tv series, these movies posters diverted are the work of Victor Knight, young antibois of 24 years. This slideshow offers you to discover “Before” and “After” the global epidemic of sars coronavirus.

Exercising the profession of engineer in the area of innovation in marketing, advertising, and visual content, Victor Knight is confined to his home since march 17, 2020 as the whole of the French. In the Face of this forcible confinement, this lover of photography, cinema and the “street art”, decided last week to revisit the film posters. “It was a few days that I thought the fact that I needed to achieve a project’s artistic eye, but I couldn’t get out for graffer or to take photos. I wanted to do something with this current situation, which is completely new, without the drama or portray it negatively. I wanted to do something light, so that people can smile,” he explained.

“I had the idea one evening, while looking for a movie to watch. In the middle of movies, I saw the poster of “La La Land” where the two main characters are out dancing and I just said with nostalgia that today one could no longer do that. So I asked myself what it would be if, precisely, I removed the photo to reflect the current context. I made a first try with Photoshop and I found that the result made it well and was smiling. I am so hooked on the game and I continued with other posters”, he added.

[©SUMMIT ENTERTAINMENT©Victor CHEVALIER/INSTAGRAM @victorchvlr ]

For Victor Knight, there are several criteria in the choice of the diversion of a movie poster. “First of all, I am party of films that I personally like, and after it is necessary that the poster lends itself well to the game. For each poster, I’m trying to find an original idea of diversion, and which visually gives a satisfactory result”, he says. It works perfectly in this revamped version of the poster for “Rain Man.” In times of epidemic, social distancing is now respected between Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise.

“I’ve done a lot of testing on other posters not published, which have not necessarily given something finalized. It is not necessarily that of “cult films”, this is subjective, but these are films that I love and of which the misuse is original and unusual”, he said.

The diversion of a movie poster can bring about a feeling of strangeness and awe. This is the case with that of the film of Ladj Ly. In the original poster, the crowd is cheering on the avenue des Champs-Élysées, as is the case during major festive events ; it is an image rather conventional and habitual. While in the poster diverted mode coronavirus, it is the emptiness, the avenue is deserted and silent. See the most famous avenue in paris as well, it is new and unusual but this has now become a reality since a little less than a month.

New example of compliance vis-à-vis gestures, barriers, and social distancing during an epidemic, with the poster of the film “A Star is Born”. Thanks to the revamped version, the romance between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper is now a good distance away.

[©Warner Bros Pictures©Victor CHEVALIER/INSTAGRAM @victorchvlr ]

More problematic is the meeting between Elliott, a small american boy and an alien in the movie “E. T., the Extra-Terrestrial” by Steven Spielberg. With the pandemic of Covid-19, the gesture of two index fingers touching to create the contact is totally forbidden. The communication between the two characters is therefore made without contact and with a glove for the young human being on the poster “corrected” by Victor Knight.

With the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, Amélie Poulain finds himself confined to Montmartre and must adapt to the situation out in the street with a mask on the face to protect them from the virus.

A result of the containment and the closure of parks and public gardens, Forrest Gump was forced to leave his bench and stay locked up in the family home until further order.

Through the diversion of the poster of the film “The Wolf of Wall Street”, here we can see another impact of the pandemic Covid-19, namely telework. Thus, containment forces, the main character finds himself alone, without his colleagues in office because they are, as one can imagine, cloistered at home and telecommuting.

The poster revisited “the Joker” is a favorite of Victor Knight.

“I love the result of the poster for the film “Joker” already because I really liked the movie and I think that the poster without the Joker reveals something vis-à-vis the history of the character,” he said.

[©Warner Bros Pictures©Victor CHEVALIER/INSTAGRAM @victorchvlr ]

“I also liked to do the diversion of the one in the film “The Godfather”, because I find that it takes well foot against the character of the saga,” said Victor Chevalier. It is obvious that this must be jubilant to represent in the midst of the epidemic of coronavirus, the “godfather” Don Corleone, a leader respected by the mafia, confined to his home wearing a dressing gown and a tee-shirt, instead of an impeccable suit in the buttonhole of a red rose. What a contrast between the two posters !

On the displays redesigned by Victor Chevalier d'”Ocean’s Eleven” team of thugs, finds himself reduced to a single person. The burglary of the reserve money of the three biggest casinos in Las Vegas will have to wait because since the 17 march, all the hotels and casinos of the city are closed to cope with the epidemic.

