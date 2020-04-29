Movie – Rampage: the Rock, the peak, the cape…

Who doesn’t love a good big monster movie? A long film with a mountain of muscles, and secondarily of creatures supernatural? It would have been difficult to find better than The Rock itself, the irreplaceable Dwayne Johnson, to take the lead role in Rampagea entertainment to listen to with his brain in standby mode.

Directed and produced by Brad Peyton, whose short filmography includes masterpieces such as Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore and San Andreasthere , too, with Mr. Johnson, who was probably in need of a little loose change to go shopping.

Rampageand , in short, is the story of an ugly mégacorporation that is working to put the point in the orbit if you please, a component made up of genetic code of several species. The result, after using the method of genetic modification, CRISPR – presented no matter how, here, but whatever! –, gives birth to creatures not only gigantic, but are also equipped with an unrestrained aggressiveness.

This is so that a specimen escapes aboard the space station of the company, of the samples fall on the Ground, and contaminate three animals: a wolf, a crocodile, and George, an albino gorilla who was until then under the supervision of Mr. Johnson. Once ” contaminated “, George will become gigantic, and of course violent.

The episodes of confrontation take quietly of the scale, until the three beasts, become the titanic, are attracted to Chicago by the company, which is betting on the fact that the army will kill them all three, and it will then be possible to sell the DNA of the creatures for a high price.

Lovers Primal Rage, a fighting game released in the 1990s, first on the arcade, and then on various consoles, will recognize here the side completely out of the beasts, huge, nothing can stop them. We not only have, here, a recovery is botched King Kongwith a gorilla climbing a skyscraper… even if this actually happens. Rather, it was a fight general, including helicopters and armored vehicles that explode, as well as soldiers, devoured, crushed, it is still projected in the air. With the passage of the special effects of which it is necessary to salute the quality and the efficiency.

Damage, of course, that all the rest seemed to have been forgotten. Dwayne Johnson plays Dwayne Johnson, with a few sentences to the cutter, and it will, of course, by using a large weapon to fire. This is not the presence of Naomie Harris, otherwise better, and with a character, frankly, better developed in 28 Days Later that will improve, this time, the side of “human” of the film.

In short, it is the good old fighting, and if a few movie goers wish to make the full of gratuitous violence, Rampage is there for that. For others, there are obviously a lot of other choices available.

