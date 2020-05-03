Movie : Robert Pattinson takes over the role of Batman in the new movie of the avenger

While the plot is still to be desired, Matt Reeves has officially announced the start of shooting of his next film on british soil through a slide broadcast on Twitter. The feature-length film should be out on the 23rd June 2021, with Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis.

It’s official. Highly anticipated by the world of cinema, the filming of “The Batman” with Robert Pattinson began this Monday, January 27, in London. A information unveiled exclusively by the director Matt Reeves himself, who has shared a snapshot of the clap of the film on Twitter with keyword “Day One”, thus leaving no room for doubt.

Set for release on June 23, 2021 in France, the eighth film dedicated to the avenger in black maintains his mystery. If the plot has not been unveiled for the moment, Robert Pattinson, who has won the main role of Batman, is not expected to emulate his predecessor, Ben Affleck, but rather write a new story. Very discreet on the web, it has not yet appeared in his new costume.

Catwoman, the Penguin and Carmine Falcone against the Bat

Warner Bros has confirmed the british actor into the skin of Batman, in the past year, preferring it to another actor in the Uk, Nicholas Hoult, who had also conducted tests to pick up the role so coveted.

Robert Pattinson, who became a real star with the trilogy “Twilight”, will be joined by a new cast made up of Zoë Kravitz in the skin of the feline and dangerous Catwoman, while Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) will also be on the side of the gentiles in the role of commissioner James Gordon.

Colin Farrell who played the Penguin in #TheBatmansaid that the film was beautiful, dark and moving. (@ComicBook) pic.twitter.com/8ofFaFLaIJ — MARVEL-DC (@_MARVEL_DC__) January 23, 2020

On the villains ‘ side, Colin Farrell will wear the costume of the Penguin. Paul Dano (“Escape at Dannemora”) will interpret the Man-Mystery, and John Turturro (“Transformers: The Last Knight”) will lend his features to the character of Carmine Falcone. Announced the casting, in the role of Peter Sarsgaard (“The Looming Tower”) has still not been revealed.