Movie: “Thor has been essential to the success of Marvel,”

Kenneth Branagh is estimated that the first movie “Thor”, which he directed in 2011, was essential for the development of the film world of Marvel.
In an interview for “Collider”the british film director has explained that the fantasy world of Thor, who was in Asgard, situated in the nine realms, it was essential to reduce the gap between the super-heroes linked to the Earth, such as Iron Man and Captain America, as well as the universe of super-heroes from other worlds.
“There is No doubt that Thor has been crucial to set the tone after the huge success of the great Iron Man of the Lord (Jon) Favreau and Robert (Downey Jr.), and that of the Incredible Hulk, that has been smaller, as they say themselves”, he explained, in reference to the failure of the film of Edward Norton in 2008.
“Thor has been essential. This movie became a sort of bridge between the parties in relation to the Earth and space, as well as the fantasy of the Marvel universe,” he continued, noting that his film contained a large amount of items that are “important” for the future of the movies, including The Avengers in 2012.
“So there was a kind of matrix conjunctiva that Thor of Asgard, the Nine Realms were able to provide within this great movie universe of Marvel. This has been extremely important and could not be done by the brilliant Captain America, because it was not the same,” added the star of 59 years.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_login_noFb() {
var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_login").val());
var fbFormN_password = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_login").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var hasErrors = false;
var emailRegObj = /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+@([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+.([a-zA-Z])+([a-zA-Z])+/;
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_phone_change() {
var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val());
var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val());
var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_phone_change_sms_verify() {
var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val());
var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_sms_change_Ver = $.trim($("#fbFormN_sms_change_Ver").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
function auto_login_email(data) {
$(".commentFBlogin").hide();
$(".commentOhnelogin").hide();
var html = '';
var name = data.user.first_name +' '+ data.user.last_name;
html += 'Bienvenue, '+ name +' ';
html += 'Soumettre Commentaire';
html += 'Déconnecter ';
html += 'Gérer le profil';
html += '';
html += '';
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").html(html);
set_logged_in_cookie(data);
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").show();
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_send_noFb() {
var fbForm_message = $.trim($("#fbForm_message").val());
fbForm_message = fbForm_message.replace(/&/g, "+");
var fbForm_uri = $.trim($("#fbForm_uri").val());
var fbForm_storyId = $.trim($("#fbForm_storyId").val());
var fbForm_ip = $.trim($("#fbForm_ip").val());
var is_logged_in = false;
if ($("#is_logged_in").length) {
is_logged_in = true;
}
var fbFormN_firstName = $.trim($("#fbFormN_firstName").val());
var fbFormN_surname = $.trim($("#fbFormN_surname").val());
var fbFormN_zip = $.trim($("#fbFormN_zip").val());
var fbFormN_location = $.trim($("#fbFormN_location").val());
var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email").val());
var fbForm_msgID = $.trim($("#fbForm_msgID").val()); // if this value is > 0, its a reply-to-another-comment message
if ($("#fbFormN_password").length) {
var fbFormN_password = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password").val());
}
if ($("#fbFormN_password_confirm").length) {
var fbFormN_password_confirm = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_confirm").val());
}
var fbFormN_gotcha = $.trim($("#fbFormN_gotcha").val());
var hasErrors = false;
var messageReg = fbForm_message.length > 1;
var nameReg = !(fbFormN_firstName.match(/[*]/)) && !(fbFormN_surname.match(/[*]/)) && fbFormN_firstName.length > 1 && fbFormN_surname.length > 1;
// dont check for ZIP, cause of foreign countries
//var locReg = !(fbFormN_zip.match(/[*]/)) && !(fbFormN_location.match(/[*]/)) && fbFormN_zip.length > 1 && fbFormN_location.length > 1;
var locReg = !(fbFormN_location.match(/[*]/))&& fbFormN_location.length > 1;
var emailRegObj = /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+@([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+.([a-zA-Z])+([a-zA-Z])+/; // /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-+])+@(([a-zA-Z0-9-])+.)+([a-zA-Z0-9]{2,4})+$/;
var password_params = '';
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_send_email() {
var fbForm_message = $.trim($("#fbForm_message").val());
fbForm_message = fbForm_message.replace(/&/g, "+");
var fbForm_uri = $.trim($("#fbForm_uri").val());
var fbForm_storyId = $.trim($("#fbForm_storyId").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var fbForm_ip = $.trim($("#fbForm_ip").val());
var login_email_token = $.trim($("#login_email_token").val());
var is_logged_in = false;
if ($("#is_logged_in").length) {
is_logged_in = true;
}
var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#login_email_email").val());
var fbForm_msgID = $.trim($("#fbForm_msgID").val()); // if this value is > 0, its a reply-to-another-comment message
var fbFormN_gotcha = $.trim($("#fbFormN_gotcha").val());
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
// some jquery UI functions
function fbLoginDisplay(loginState) {
$(document).ready(function(){
if (loginState == true) {
$(".notloggedToFacebook").hide();
$(".loggedToFacebook").show();
$('#commentsForm_send_noFb').hide();
$('#commentsForm_send').show();
$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").show();
$(".recommendCommentFacebook").show();
}
else {
$(".loggedToFacebook").hide();
$(".notloggedToFacebook").show();
$('#commentsForm_send').hide();
$('#commentsForm_send_noFb').show();
$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").hide();
$(".recommendCommentFacebook").hide();
if ($("#commentLoggedInEmail").length) {
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").show();
}
}});
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function fbDomInsert(username, uid, token) {
$(document).ready(function(){
$("#fbUserRealName").html(username);
var imgHtml= "";
$("#fbUserProfilePicture").html(imgHtml);
$("#fbForm_realName").val(username);
$("#fbForm_userId").val(uid);
$("#fbForm_userToken").val(token);
});
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function loginDrop() {
$(document).ready(function(){
$('#commentLogin').slideDown();
$("textarea#fbForm_message").attr("rows", 6);
$("#commentsForm_send").removeAttr("disabled");
$("#commentsForm_send_noFb").attr("disabled", "");
$("#commentsForm_send_email").removeAttr("disabled");
$("#fbForm_message").val("");
$('#fbForm_message').removeAttr("onclick");
});
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function doOnFbConnect() {
$(".recommendCommentFacebook").show(); // for comments below: display checkbox to choose if recommended comments get published on facebook
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function log(msg){
if (typeof console === 'undefined') {
return false;
} else {
return true;
}
}
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
// main
// fb auth
var fbAccessToken = '';
var fbUserID = '';
var fbUserName = '';
FBcomments.initFb();
var nnFBloggedIn = check_nnCookie();
if (nnFBloggedIn == true) {
fbLoginDisplay(true);
// Bind to set the fadeout of form labels when clicked or focused
$('.sbsLabel label').each(function () {
var thisFor = $(this).attr('for');
var thisClass = $(this).attr('class');
inputFocus(thisFor, thisClass);
});
// some form display handling
$('#disclaimerButtonShow').bind('click', function(){
$('.disclaimerText').show();
$('#disclaimerButtonShow').css('display','none');
$('#disclaimerButtonHide').css('display','inline');
});
$('#disclaimerButtonHide').bind('click', function(){
$('.disclaimerText').hide();
$('#disclaimerButtonHide').css('display','none');
$('#disclaimerButtonShow').css('display','inline');
});
// display login data on start
if ($("#fbUserRealName").html()) {
if ($("#fbUserRealName").html().length >= 2){ // && $("textarea#fbForm_message").attr("rows") > 2
$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").show();
}
}
// clear textarea
$("#fbForm_message").val('');
// submit buttons , disable on on reload
$("#commentsForm_send").attr("disabled", "true");
$("#commentsForm_send_noFb").attr("disabled", "true");
// set checkboxes
$('#fbForm_publishOnFB').attr('checked', true);
$('.recommendCommentPublishOnFb').attr('checked', true);
$('#disclaimerConfirmBtn').attr('checked', false);
// fixes a tiny bug: if values are prefilled on reload they should not be grey
var myFbFormIds = ['fbFormN_firstName', 'fbFormN_surname', 'fbFormN_zip', 'fbFormN_location', 'fbFormN_email', 'fbFormN_password', 'fbFormN_password_confirm'];
for (var ii=0;ii < myFbFormIds.length; ii++) {
if ($("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).length) {
if (!($("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).val().match(/[*]/))) {
$("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).css('color','#000000');
};
}
}
$('.comment_signup_form_toggle').live('click', function(){
$('#comment_signup_form').toggle('slow');
$('#comment_login_form').toggle('slow');
return false;
});
$('.comment_form_forgot_password').live('click', function(){
$('#comment_password_reset_form').toggle('slow');
$('#comment_login_form').toggle('slow');
return false;
});
$('.emailLogoutButton').live('click', function() {
delete_cookie('comment_login_details_email');
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").html('');
$("#manageAccount").html('');
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").hide();
$(".commentFBlogin").show();
$(".commentOhnelogin").show();
});
$('#show_update_phone').live('click', function() {
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").html('');
$("#manageAccount").html('');
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").hide();
$("#comment_login_form").hide();
$("#change_phonenumber").show();
$(".commentOhnelogin").show();
});
$('#commentsForm_send_email').live('click', function() {
if (commentNotSent) {
commentsForm_send_email();
}
});
$('#emailManageAccount').live('click', function () {
var customer_id = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var login_email_email = $.trim($("#login_email_email").val());
var login_email_token = $.trim($("#login_email_token").val());
jQuery.ajax({ type: "POST",
dataType: "json",
cache: false,
url: "/community/talkback_ajax.html",
async: true,
data: "action=login_manage_account&customer_id="+customer_id+"&email="+encodeURIComponent(login_email_email)+"&token="+login_email_token,
error: function(){ },
success: function(data){
if (data.code == 0) {
setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass);
}
else if (data.code == 1) {
$('#manageAccount').html(data.message);
$('#manageAccount').show();
}
}
});
});
});
[*]