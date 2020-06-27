Movie: “Thor has been essential to the success of Marvel,”



[*]

Kenneth Branagh is estimated that the first movie “Thor”, which he directed in 2011, was essential for the development of the film world of Marvel.

In an interview for “Collider”the british film director has explained that the fantasy world of Thor, who was in Asgard, situated in the nine realms, it was essential to reduce the gap between the super-heroes linked to the Earth, such as Iron Man and Captain America, as well as the universe of super-heroes from other worlds.

“There is No doubt that Thor has been crucial to set the tone after the huge success of the great Iron Man of the Lord (Jon) Favreau and Robert (Downey Jr.), and that of the Incredible Hulk, that has been smaller, as they say themselves”, he explained, in reference to the failure of the film of Edward Norton in 2008.

Kenneth Branagh in “Artemis Fowl’, ‘Principle’, the next ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ sequel ‘Death on the Nile’, and the launch of Chris Hemsworth as Thor https://t.co/elCPjWjqt6 #ColliderConnected — Collider (@Collider) June 20, 2020

“Thor has been essential. This movie became a sort of bridge between the parties in relation to the Earth and space, as well as the fantasy of the Marvel universe,” he continued, noting that his film contained a large amount of items that are “important” for the future of the movies, including The Avengers in 2012.

“So there was a kind of matrix conjunctiva that Thor of Asgard, the Nine Realms were able to provide within this great movie universe of Marvel. This has been extremely important and could not be done by the brilliant Captain America, because it was not the same,” added the star of 59 years.

The cover of the Media/CBO