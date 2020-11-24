Movie ‘Universal the 355’ delayed release to 2022

The film with Mexican Lupita Nyong’o, Fan Bingbing, and PEnélope Cruz should be released in mid-2021.

The spy thriller ‘Universal The 355’ has been pushed back from its original 2021 release date to January 2022.

Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong’o are the stars alongside Penelope Cruz and Fan Bingbing.

Chastain is also listed as one of the executive producers on the film alongside Kinberg and Kelly Carmichael.

The idea for a female-led spy movie was first proposed by Chastain to Kinberg during the production of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, in which they both participated.