Movie: When Chris Pratt is filming the scenes of the last “Avengers” – People

It was a few months ago, during the filming of “Avengers: Endgame”, which smashed all records at the cinema since last Wednesday.

Despite the guidelines very strict Marvel studios, which prohibited any photo or video, Chris Pratt couldn’t resist.

Drawing his smartphone, the actor had filmed the plateau where we can see, in particular, Dave Bautista, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr.

“This is really a video illegal” laughs Pratt. “Yep, you’re gonna get in trouble!” he retorted, Chris Evans, and smiling.