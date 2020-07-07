Movies in July on V! | V

Here are the movies not to miss this month!

THURSDAY, 9 JULY, 20H

Terminator

An android seeks to kill a young woman who has to protective a man who came from the future. With Arnold SchwarzeneggerMichael There and Linda Hamilton.

FRIDAY, JULY 10, 20H

Sharknado 2: the second

Responsible for thousands of sharks, several tornadoes happened in New York and threatening to merge to form a giant sharknado devastating.

SATURDAY, 11 JULY, 15:45

Oz: the wonderful

An illusionist of the fair is parachuted into a wonderful country of which the witches leaders believe he is the magician, the savior announced by a prophecy. With James Franco, Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz and Michelle Williams.

SATURDAY, 11 JULY, 18:30

The rock

Military rebels have seized control of the prison of Alcatraz, where they threaten to blow up bombs on San Francisco.

SATURDAY, JULY 11, 21:30

The thief of lives

The Montreal police obtained the assistance of an agent of the FBI to track down a serial killer who steals the identity of his victims. With Angelina Jolie.

SUNDAY, 12 JULY, 16:30

Trojan

The abduction of queen Helen of Sparta by the young prince Paris causes the Trojan war. With Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom and Diane Kruger.

SUNDAY, 12 JULY, 19:45

Murder perfect

A financial enters into an agreement with the lover of his wife that he murders it.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 20H

Coyote Ugly

A young woman who dreams of writing songs is a job in a bar in New York that is famous for the flamboyant style of his waiters.

FRIDAY, 17 JULY, 20:00

Sharknado 3

After devastating Washington tornado carrying with them thousands of sharks threaten to destroy the entire East coast of Florida.

SATURDAY, JULY 18TH, 16:15

Love, always love

Two turned away in love, contrive to sow the disorder in the couple formed by their former partner respective.

SATURDAY, 18 JULY, 18:30

Kingsman: the secret service

A spy, emeritus, at the employment agency’s ultra-secret, recruiting a young man of rustic but promising, at the time when a computer genius threatens the future of the free world.

SATURDAY, 18 JULY, 21:15

Conduct infernal

A con man died, escapes from hell to find the guru of a satanic sect that killed his daughter and kidnapped his granddaughter.

SUNDAY 19 JULY, 18:15

Drones

The pain of living a pilot of drones for the u.s. military grows exponentially when his unit was subject to the orders of the CIA. With Ethan Hawke, January Jonesand Zoë Kravitz.

SUNDAY, 19 JULY, 20:30

Wild

In order to exorcise a heavy past, a young woman began to browse alone and walk the Pacific Crest Trail, which goes from Mexico to Canada. With Reese Witherspoon, Thomas Sadoski and Laura Dern.

FRIDAY, 24 JULY, 20:00

Sharknado 4: the 4th awakening

Responsible for thousands of sharks, a tornado sandy ravaged Las Vegas, and then threatens to destroy the West coast and the central United States.

SATURDAY, JULY 25, 18:30

Kingsman: the golden circle

Their team has been decimated, two secret agents, English must team up with their fellow americans in order to fight against a powerful head of the cartel.

SATURDAY, JULY 25, 21:30

The enlèv3ment

Wrongly accused of the murder of his ex-wife, a former CIA agent thwarts the Los Angeles police department to find the real killers and protect his daughter.

SUNDAY, 26 JULY, 16:30

The internship

Two sellers experience reduced the unemployment register for an internship at Google in hopes of giving a second wind to their careers. With Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson and Rose Byrne.

SUNDAY, 26 JULY, 19:00

Spy

Despite his strong size and his lack of experience, an officer of the CIA office volunteered to track down the market-at-arms who killed the spy that she was in love.

MONDAY, 27 JULY, 20:00

Man, this is it

An adolescent girl lies in her twin brother in order to be able to participate in a competition in male soccer. With Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum.

FRIDAY, 31 JULY, 20:00

Sharknado 5: swarming planetary

A couple goes in search of his son, threatened by the arrival of a new tornado infested with sharks, which devastates the planet for several years.