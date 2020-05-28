Movies in June on the airwaves of V! | V

Here are the movies not to miss this month!

SATURDAY, MAY 30, 16: 30

Nasty teens

In vengeance of a sister popular but devious, a student naive falls into the same through it.

SUNDAY, MAY 31, 14h

Two sisters for a king

At the court of king Henry VIII, the intrigues of Anne Boleyn, in order to supplant her sister Mary in the heart of the sovereign.

SUNDAY, 31 MAY, 20: 45 cet

Teeth of the sea 3

A shark is introduced into the lagoon, a large amusement park in Florida.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 20h

Wilson

With the help of his ex-wife, an unemployed man begins to find their daughter, that she was given in adoption without his knowledge.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 16h

How to lose guy in 10 days

For the purposes of an article, a journalist has an agenda so that her new boy friend largue, while he clings to it to win a bet.

SATURDAY, 6 JUNE, 18: 30

X-Men: days of future past

Wolverine found in the past, the young professor X and Magneto, in order that they help to prevent Mystique from committing a murder which will have negative consequences on the X-Men.

SUNDAY, JUNE 7, 22h

The secret of my mother

On the occasion of the funeral of his father, a young woman made discoveries upsetting his family.

THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 20h

The diary of a quitter: a long journey

Humiliated by a video-committal became viral, a kid blundering leads the members of his family in a series of adventures.

SATURDAY, 13 JUNE, 18: 30

Ant-Man

An ex-burglar is recruited by an old scientist to take a costume that allows the wearer to shrink at will by giving his strength.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14, 16h45

The Fantastic 4

Four scientists who have acquired superhuman powers when exposed to radiation, decide to form an alliance of vigilantes. With Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis, Julian McMahon and Kerry Washington.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14, 21: 15

The lady of the water

With the tenants of his building, a concierge of Philadelphia tries to help a nymph to return to his world. With Paul Giamatti, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeffrey Wright.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 20h

Blonde and legal

A student carefree enrolled at the Harvard law school to join her boyfriend who has left her. A sequel is also planned, the details here!

SATURDAY, JUNE 20, 16h

Women dream

A young pianist finds his friends on the occasion of a meeting of former students.

SUNDAY 21ST JUNE, 16.45

Pearl Harbor

Two young drivers come to compete for the love of a nurse on the eve of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. With Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett and Kate Beckinsale.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 20h

A thousand words

A literary agent verbomoteur and unscrupulous realizes that every word he utters makes the falling of a leaf of a tree of india, and that the fall of the last, his death will occur. With Eddie Murphy and Kerry Washington.

THURSDAY, 25 JUNE, 20h

Expected Date

Expelled from a plane before takeoff, an architect is forced to rent a car with an actor aspiring to to arrive in time for the birth of his first child. With Robert Downey Jr, Zach Galifianakis, Michelle MonaghanJamie Foxx and Juliette Lewis.