Movies Netflix : 10 gems not to be missed according to the spectators – Actus Ciné

You don’t know what to watch on Netflix ? AlloCiné advise you 10 films that went unnoticed but widely acclaimed by the spectators to discover on the platform.

Do not remain mere spectator ! You also note the films & series and post your reviews

Caution Note : only films that have between 100 and 600 votes have been taken into account in this top.

1.The boy who dompta the wind

Directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor, with Maxwell Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Aïssa Maïga

Against all odds, a young Malawian from a 13-year-old invented an ingenious system to save his family and his village from famine.

Everything about “The Boy who dompta the wind”

2.In Your Eyes

Directed by Brin Hill, with Zoe Kazan, Michael Stahl-David, Nikki Reed

A romance and the supernatural, between two people that apparently very opposed, but connected by something they could never have imagined.

Everything about “In Your Eyes”

3.Mirage

Directed by Oriol Paulo, with Adriana Ugarte, Chino Darín, Javier Gutiérre

Projected in the past due to a break in the continuum of space-time, Vera saves the life of a young boy, but then loses his daughter. The will-t-it ?

All on “Mirage”

4.Mudbound

Rélisé by Dee Rees, with Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Carey Mulligan

Mudbound follows the family McAllan, freshly landed in the city of Memphis, who discovers the hard life of farmers in the Mississippi. Despite the large dreams of Henry, his wife Laura struggle to keep faith in her husband and his business in decline. During this time, Hap and Florence Jackson, farmers from generation to generation, and work courageously to build their own dream in spite of the social barriers that they face.

Everything about “Mudbound”

5.First they killed my father

Directed by Angelina Jolie, with Sareum Srey Moch, Kompheak Phoeung, Sveng Socheata

The true story of the activist american-cambodian Loung Ung who survived the atrocities of the Khmer rouge regime.

Everything about “first they killed my father”

6.The Choice

Directed by Ross Katz, with Teresa Palmer, Benjamin Walker, Alexandra Daddario

Neighbors in a small coastal town, Travis Parker and Gabby Holland, become lovers. But life will put them to the test…

Everything about “The Choice”

7.Brain on Fire

Directed by Gerard Barrett, with Chloë Grace Moretz, Thomas Mann, Richard Armitage

Suffering from a mysterious disease that eats away, a young journalist seeks to understand what happens to him while fighting the psychosis, catatonia, and amnesia.

While on “Brain on Fire”

8.Tallulah

Directed by Sian Heder, with Ellen Page, Allison Janney, Tammy Blanchard

A young woman without roots out a little of his mother’s rich and careless and pass the baby off as your own, through a desire to protect it. This decision connects and transforms the lives of three women, very different.

Everything about “Tallulah”

9.Handsome Devil

Directed by John Butler with Fionn O’shea, Nicholas Galitzin, Andrew Scott

A young marginal sent to the boarding school binds a friendship quite unexpectedly with the player star of the school, which swears by the sport of rugby.

Everything about “Handsome Devil”

10.A 22 July

Directed by Paul Greengrass, with Thorbjørn Harr, Anders Danielsen Lie, Jon Øigarden

The true story of the terrorist attack, the deadliest ever perpetrated in Norway. On 22 July 2011, 77 people are killed when a ultra-nationalist extreme right-wing detonated a homemade bomb placed in a car in Oslo before committing a shooting spree at a summer camp for young people. Through combat physical and psychological of a young survivor, “A July 22,” described a country that struggles to overcome the tragedy and to heal his wounds.

Everything on the “22 July”