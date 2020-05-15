movies not to miss today

The 7th art, it continues during the déconfinement to all Freebox subscribers. Despite the cessation of the implementation of the light chains of several cine the 11mai, there is still something to entertain on Freebox TV. TCM Cinema (channel 123) is still available for free until may 28 next. Included in the basic range, Paramount Channel (52) and RTL9 (29) are worth also the turning. Almost cinephile, Univers Freebox you breath its unmissable the next few days !

Friday : Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott or David Fincher, make your choice

Of Spielberg, and a shark of the most ferocious to 20.45 on RTL9. You guessed it, “Teeth of the sea” you will think twice before returning to the beaches or not ! Often copied without do better, this movie cult today remains ” The ” reference of its kind.

Will follow a war film of 2000 directed by Ridley Scott : “The blackhawk”. The history, “in 1993, to put an end to the civil war that ravaged Somalia, a commando u.s. plans to remove several of the leaders militiamen, the operation turns into a fiasco”. A real trap.

Has watch again and again, again and again. Has 22: 40 on TCM Cinema, place in a nugget : Fight Club David Fincher with Brad Pitt and Edward Norton at their best. Come on, it penetrates to the heart of schizophrenia and the satire of the consumer society.

Saturday : science-fiction, and two masterpieces

Ben Affleck as a super agent Jack Ryan in the adaptation rather successful of a best-selling novel by Tom Clancy, it tempts you ? RTL9 broadcast at 20.45 “The sum of all fears”.

Him take her cue to 22: 50, Looper, a science-fiction movie with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt, and that’s it. A little gem on the theme of time travel !

A don’t miss also, a masterpiece of the 7th art 20: 50 on TCM Movie : the Elephant Man of David Lynch. Incredibly mastered, an image black and white high, a composition of John Hurt, who provides all of the necessary thickness, a plea for the right to the difference. Sublime.

Don’t pass, will be another great film at 22: 50, “Blue Velvet”the pitch : Two students lead a police investigation wacky in a picturesque small town in the middle of the characters high in color.” The cast is tempting : Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hooper and Kyle McLachlan !

The other alternative of early evening on Paramount Channelmore exactly 20h40 : “Limitless”, a new drug that gives them wings and a infinite knowledge for a writer missed that will become a genius of Wall Street.

Sunday : between justice and injustice

Has 18h10 on TCM Movie, Out Of Africa : an emblem of a certain style of american cinema, this film river to the 7 oscars for Sydney Pollack plays on natural sceneries beautiful – Africa requires. the film in the 7 oscars for Sydney Pollack. After a disappointment in love, the young Danish Karen decides to marry and embark for Africa. Quickly abandoned by a husband volage, it is dedicated to the cultivation of coffee plants and is a pioneer.

The action all goes on the same channel 20: 50 in “Demolition Man” with Sylvester Stallone. The story : In 2032, San Angeles, violence has been eradicated. A psychopathic killer sentenced benefits of a medical visit for an escape. To neutralise it, his old enemy is revived, a flix cryogenically frozen due to a homicide by imprudence.” This tomb, Stallone has just announced to prepare for the next !

For fans of film horror/thriller ! Find then a Nicole Kidman more cold than ever in “Other” at 22: 40. What to haunt you in the spirit !

Not convinced. Try before joining the arms of Morpheus, Prisoners at 22: 20 on RTL9 with Hugh Jackman (X-Men) and Jake Gyllenhaal. “A father desperate decides to make his own justice, by removing and torturing the man he believes to be responsible for the disappearance of her 6 year old daughter.”

The next week : anxiety, action and laughter

Monday, may 18 :

A 20h50 on TCM Cinema, a film shot of a famous TV series of the 60s : “the Fugitive”. As the series was repetitive, with an action typical of the era, like The Invaders, as the film is modern, nervous, and action-packed.

A 22: 45 on RTL9, “The investigation”a thriller that is exciting, nervous and full of Adrenaline. Banks, money laundering, and the dead in series to the program.

Tuesday, may 19 :

Has 22.25, of the anguish on TCM Cinema in “Enemy” with Jake Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent. Imagine you are leading a peaceful life with your fiancé(e), when one day you discover your look-alike perfect. What would you do ?

Wednesday 20 :

Gags to die of laughter in the police comedy “Very Bad Cops “(2010) on RTL9 at 20.45. The cast is XXL : Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton and Eva Mendes.