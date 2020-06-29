Movies: what are the movies that we’re going to see during the holidays ?

The spectators were able to return to the cinemas on the 22nd of June. But what will be the feature-length films shown during the summer holidays ? Comedies, animated films and movies…here are the quotes on the big screen, today announced the launch solo, with friends or in family.

The reopening of the rooms in the entire territory of the country has seen the return of some of the movies that have experienced a limited shelf life at the cinema or simply have not been able to get out because of the containment, along the lines of “The good wife”, Martin Provost, or The “shadow of Stalin” by Agnieszka Holland. The blockbuster, whose initial release has been changed several times, it is especially expected that from the month of August. The announcements of new appointments of the film will evolve as the producers and distributors of international franchises that can still opt out of the program of feature-length films, finally, at the beginning of September in order to record more inputs and avoid having to pay for the broken pots of this health crisis that is taking over the world.

In July

The month will be marked by the release of the comedy the highly anticipated “simply black” by Jean-Pascal Zadi and John Wax. This feature film, which brings together a cast of high-flying (Fary, Ramzy Bedia, Jonathan Cohen, Mathieu Kassovitz, Claudia Tagbo, JoeyStarr…), in the following manner in the form of a fake documentary, the battle of the JP, the actor lost, that the dreams of the organisation of the first protest march of black people in France.

Other French films to try to get a place in the hearts of the viewers, as the comedy “The Perfume” (1er July), with Emmanuelle Devos and Grégory Montel ” or ” drama “Jumbo” (1er July) de Zoé Wittock, with Noémie Merlant. The public will also be able to laugh or to cry in front of “the Summer of ’85” (July 14), by François Ozon, “Divorce Club” (July 14) of Michaël Youn – won a prize at the festival of the Alpe d’huez in January, “Adorable” (July 22) Solange Cicurel, with Elsa Zylberstein, and “what fuck ?” (July 29), by Adeline Picault, with Ramzy Bedia and Vincent Macaigne.

And because the summer symbolizes the party and go to the cinema with the family, with the purchase of popcorn and sweets, the meeting will present the animated film “Scooby !” (July 8), directed by Tony Cervone, as well as the find Danish “My ninja and me” (July 15) by Anders Matthesen and Thorbjørn Christoffersen.

Adults can take advantage of the month to discover the long-film american-filipino “Brooklyn’s Secret” (1er July), and with Elizabeth Sandoval, “the Hotel by the river” (July 29) Hong Sang-Soo, the fourth part of the saga of Ip Man, Ip Man 4 : the last battle” (July 29) Wilson Yip for enthusiasts of the martial arts, or “The Rise” (July 29) Michael Angelo Covino, who won the Jury Prize at the american film Festival of Deauville in 2019. Not to mention the thriller south-Korean – at the same time fun and scary – “Lucky Strike”, Yong-hoon Kim.

In August

Actress Gal Gadot had to rule the box office as of August 12, with a new chapter dedicated to Diana Prince also known as Wonder Woman, titled “Wonder Woman 1984” and signed by Patty Jenkins. But the heroine, end of the universe from DC Comics will not be finally decided that the 30 September. The spectators are not maintained because finally will be able to discover the new movie of Christopher Nolan, so-called “Principle” that, after having been postponed, was finally released in France and in the united States on the 12th of August.

This thriller of espionage has a scene for the actor Robert Pattinson, will be competed by “Mulan” by Niki Caro. The adaptation in real images of the famous cartoon of Disney, whose studios have just released a video that shows the training of actors – will land on the big screen a week later, on the 19th of August.

Superhero fans also will be able to meet the needs of the “New mutants” Josh Boone, who will arrive on the 26th of August. This spin-off of the adventures of the X-Men, which has known many twists and turns and the reports, puts in scene of young teenagers mutant that is locked up in a psychiatric hospital.

On the French side of the film, the comedian Kheiron back with a new comedy called “Brutus Vs Caesar” (August 12), for which he had made the call to Thierry Lhermitte, Gérard Darmon, Bérengère Krief, Pierre Richard, Ramzy Bédia, Artus or Issa Doumbia.

About the filmmaker Eric Barbier, to whom we owe “The promise of alba”, which will release finally his film adaptation of the autobiographical novel of this successful franchise Gaël Faye, “Small Country” (August 26). It has been used by Jean-Paul Rouve in the skin of a French businessman and loving father, desperate to save his family, this drama returns to the story of young Gabriel, who sees his life become a nightmare when the civil war broke out in Burundi.

