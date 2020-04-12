Moving from emergency to Roberto Gadea

This Saturday it was announced that the former player of the Tigers, Roberto Gadea, is serious health after suffering a stroke the day Friday.

The uruguayan is located in the University Hospital within the unit Intensive Care, where the family has not provided more information for obvious reasons.

The past month of January, Gadea was honored by the Autonomous University of Nuevo León Faculty of Sport Organization (F. O. D) to put your name in one of their fields, inmortalizándolo within the representative institution of the cat club.

It is worth noting, that the charrúa it was part of the first team feline champion of League in season 1978 under the command of Carlos Miloc, this two years after you have arrived to the template in 1976.

Roberto Gaeda wearing the colors auriazules

It is also well known that the south american was key in the formation of football players as Nayeli Rangel, Jesus Molina, and the same Miguel Ortega, this during your stay as a coach for the team in the categories of student within the University.