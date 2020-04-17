“Mrs. America “, ” Parliament “, ” Run “… the spring series

Cate Blanchett in ” Mrs. America.” FX PRODUCTION

For the series, the shortages will come later, when will be the off shoots. While the film is prevented by the closure of the halls, the overheating of the domestic screens is powered by the new seasons of bloom (it’s spring) on the platforms and chains.

“Mrs. America ” : the epic of defeat

The series of the Canadian Dahvi Waller pushes to the extreme the theorem of Alfred Hitchcock, according to which ” the more the villain succeeds, the more the film is successful “.

The success of Phyllis Schlafly is undeniable. This activist conservative american is successful, in the 1970s, to prevent the ratification of a constitutional amendment guaranteeing gender equality, the Equal Rights Amendment.

It is here embodied by Cate Blanchett, which makes a knot of contradictions that only its stiffness ideological prevents it from undoing. In the Face of it, a whole generation of women and feminists has found its interpreters. Rose Byrne is Gloria Steinem ; Tracey Ullman, Betty Friedan ; Margo Martindale, Bella Abzug. If the first few episodes require sustained attention, history does not get lost in the maze of twists and turns to political (presidential campaign of 1972, the struggles of factions within the women’s movement…), Mrs. America ends up exposing a gallery of portraits, nuanced and rich, while referring constantly to the questionings of today. Thomas Sotinel

“Mrs. America “, american series created by Dahvi Waller, with Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Sarah Paulson, Tracey Ullman, Roger Slattery (Usa, 2020), 10 x 55 min, Channel+ from 16 April, 21 hours.

“Parliament” : in Brussels, in the cabbage

The affronts of Sami Cantor (Xavier Lacaille), assistant naïve and ignorant of a member of the european parliament lazy (Philippe Duquesne), could be the pretext of a demolition rule of the institution that houses the protagonists.

But the project of this series, satirical, and political (a genre not popular in France) is not only to imitate the claws pests of models british (The Thick of It) or american (Veep).

It is also to educate, and we will learn a lot about the european legislative process at the option of the efforts of the Sami to adopt an amendment to the law on fishing. And above all the national stereotypes, through a small group of wizards that are representative, to one, of what remains of the morgue in the uk (the excellent Liz Kingsman), and the other, the new version of the superiority complex germanic (Lucas Englander), or, for the third, the certainty that the French have reason (Xavier Lacaille). Without forgetting the indispensable dose of burlesque, necessary to the alchemy comic. T. S.

“Parliament “, series created by Noé Debré, with Xavier Lacaille, Liz Kingsman, Lucas Englander, Philippe Duquesne, William Nadylam, Christiane Paul. (France, Belgium, Germany, 2020), 10 x 25 min, on France.tv

“Run” : an irrepressible desire to go out

On the parking lot of a huge shopping center somewhere in the United States, a young woman receives a long SMS to three letters : “run “. Ruby (Merritt Wever) leaves everything, all at once, and answer ” run ” to his correspondent, who does the same.

From this fantasy, common to those who realize too late that the time of adolescence is finished at the time they receive initial maturities of a loan to real estate, Vicky Jones (assisted by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator of Fleabag, who has co-produced Runhas prepared a decoction of the romantic comedy, thriller and chase that takes both its characters and viewers in an unstable equilibrium. The swings of tone, the comings and goings between the comedy of manners, quasi-documentary and the this kind of adventure is exhausting, and it takes all the charm of the two leading performers – starting with the stunning Merritt Wever (she played the sister of Scarlett Johansson in the Marriage Story, among others) – to keep pace. T. S.

“Run “, american series created by Vicky Jones, with Merritt Wever, Domhnall Gleeson (Usa, 2020), 7 x 30 minutes, OCS, from the 12th of April.

“Tales from the Loop” : the daily life of the strange

The time of the eight episodes Tales from the Loop (tales of the loop) is done for the one today, which is dragging for each and take the other in a whirlwind. The loop of the title is underground, it runs under the streets of a city anonymous of the Middle West.

Particle accelerator or the portal on another dimension, we will not know about it, here the fiction clearly outweighs the science. The loop is the creation of Russ (Jonathan Pryce), a scholar and customary chief of the community closed in on itself. Regardless of its nature, its effects are powerful. At the discretion of the episodes, the Loop separates the children from their parents, breaks up friendships and loves.

It takes a bit of patience to find his place in this universe. The extraordinary events that occur do not tear this warm and fleecy, it perceives a bit muffled, he should make an effort to elicit some emotion. The producers of the series (among them Jodie Foster – who directed the ultimate episode, the most touching, the heads of operators (including the director of the photography of David Cronenberg, Jeff Cronenweth), the beautiful score by Philip Glass and Paul Leonard-Morgan are used throughout this bias of restraint. T. S.

“Tales from the Loop “, american tv series created by Nathaniel Halpern, Jonathan Pryce, Rebecca Hall, Ato Essandoh (Usa, 2020), 8 x 52 minutes, on Amazon Prime Video.

“The Office of the legends” : the multinational false pretenses

This fifth season of Office of the legends is like a new circle of hell, always more distant from the light of day, of the daily reality of the ordinary mortals.

If the series created by Eric Rochant was able to sometimes take the accents of an apology lucid about it (the DGSE) – like its model, the trilogy of Karla, by John le Carré – the writing and the directing are now taking a turn decidedly romantic. It finds its embodiment in the character of a Thousand Portholes (for the record, all of the aliases are illegal the Office of the captions are taken from the thesaurus of expletives by captain Haddock) that embodies Louis Garrel, underground station in Jordan.

He found his place in the ranks of these characters more and more spectral, which haunt all the continents (we will go to Cairo, to Moscow, Phnom Penh or Riyadh), continuing issues are trivial, multiplying the false pretenses that yet leave real wounds, until the pain and the bitterness outweighs the satisfaction of the lie turned out well. T. S.

“The Office of the legends “, French series created by Eric Rochant, with Mathieu Kassovitz, Mathieu Amalric, Florence Loiret-Caille, Sara Giraudeau (France, 2020, 10 x 52 min), from 6 April on canal+ Channel, two episodes every Monday at 21 hours.

“Fauda” : the integral is now on Netflix

More black, but still as effective and particularly successful, the season 3 of Fauda landed on Paris Premiere a few weeks ago, before joining the first two in the catalogue of Netflix. Reminder : its title means “chaos” in Arabic, this series puts in scene the unit of special forces of the army of defence of Israel, whose members are trained to blend into the arab population.

This season, the main enemy is less a man than a place : Gaza. Because, as says one of the characters, there more than elsewhere, and more still than usual, “everything can very quickly go very wrong “. Worse, it is a nightmare from which there is not really a living. Without leaving no respite to the viewer, Fauda further widens the characters and puts them face to another reality than that of the field : that of their personal life, dotted in part, populated by ghosts, which are damaged by the post-traumatic stress disorder, and consumed by doubt and guilt. While the technologies to combat increasingly sophisticated, that the hatreds are as tenacious as the khamsin, the wind that makes it crazy and breath of this country as big as two French departments, the characters are bloodless. The spectator, him, spring out of breath. Emilie Grangeray

“Fauda “, series israeli-created by Lior Raz, and Avi Issacharoff. With Lior Raz, Itzik Cohen, Doron Ben-David, Yaakov Zada Daniel, Ala Dakka (Is., 2020, 12 x 40 minutes, three episodes per week). Seasons 1, 2 and 3 available on Netflix.