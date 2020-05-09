MTV EMA 2019 : Here are the winners !

By
Kim Lee
-
0
34


The MTV EMA this year has been one of the best to date. The looks of the red carpet were breathtaking, the performances were iconic, Becky G put out the fire as a presenter and a ton of talented artists have won a new trophy, their own MTV EMA !

Here is the full list of the big winners of the night !

BEST LOOK

WINNER : Halsey

J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA

BEST FAN BASE

WINNER : BTS

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST.E POP ARTIST

WINNER : Halsey

Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes

BEST.E HIP HOP ARTIST

WINNER : Nicki Minaj

21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Travis Scott

BETTER COLLABORATION

WINNER : ROSALÍA & J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho

BTS & Halsey – Boy With Luv
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine

BEST ROCK ARTIST

WINNER : Green Day

Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975

BEST SONG

WINNER : Billie Eilish – bad guy

Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

BEST.E ARTIST

WINNER : Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift

BEST ARTIST-ELECTRONIC

WINNER : Martin Garrix

Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers

BEST WORLDSTAGE

WINNER : Muse – Bilbao, Spain 2018

Related Post:  Gal Gadot will be the voice of Wonder Woman in 'The Great adventure Lego 2'

Bebe Rexha – Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld – Isle of MTV Malta 2018
The 1975 – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

BEST MUSICAL REVELATION

WINNER : Billie Eilish

Ava Max
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel

BEST.E ARTIST LIVE

WINNER : BTS

Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott

BEST.E ARTIST ALTERNATIVE

WINNER : FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend

BEST.E ARTIST PUSH

WINNER : Ava Max

Billie Eilish
CNCO
H. E. R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA

BEST VIDEO CLIP

WINNER : Taylor Swift – ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

Ariana Grande – thank u, next,
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
ROSALÍA & J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho

BEST.E ACTIVIST

WINNER : Alfredo “Danger” Martinez
WINNER : Shiden Tekle
WINNER : Lisa Ranran Hu
WINNER : Kelvin Doe
WINNER : Jamie Margolin

BEST.E FRENCH ARTIST

WINNER : Kendji Girac
Aya Nakamura
Dadju
DJ Snake
Kendji Girac
Soprano

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here