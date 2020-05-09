MTV EMA 2019 : Here are the winners !

The MTV EMA this year has been one of the best to date. The looks of the red carpet were breathtaking, the performances were iconic, Becky G put out the fire as a presenter and a ton of talented artists have won a new trophy, their own MTV EMA !
Here is the full list of the big winners of the night !
BEST LOOK
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BEST FAN BASE
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST.E POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST.E HIP HOP ARTIST
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Travis Scott
BETTER COLLABORATION
BTS & Halsey – Boy With Luv
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine
BEST ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
BEST.E ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
BEST ARTIST-ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
BEST WORLDSTAGE
Bebe Rexha – Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld – Isle of MTV Malta 2018
The 1975 – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
BEST MUSICAL REVELATION
Ava Max
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST.E ARTIST LIVE
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
BEST.E ARTIST ALTERNATIVE
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST.E ARTIST PUSH
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H. E. R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA
BEST VIDEO CLIP
Ariana Grande – thank u, next,
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
ROSALÍA & J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho
BEST.E ACTIVIST
WINNER : Alfredo “Danger” Martinez
WINNER : Shiden Tekle
WINNER : Lisa Ranran Hu
WINNER : Kelvin Doe
WINNER : Jamie Margolin
WINNER : Kendji Girac
Aya Nakamura
Dadju
DJ Snake
Kendji Girac
Soprano