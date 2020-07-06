Mulan : the Disney film was finally released in August

James Reno
6 Jul, 2020

Because of the pandemic, the Disney studios decided to postpone again the release of Mulan. The film is expected to finally make its appearance in theaters in mid-August.

Disney pushes back the release of Mulan on the big screen

After having been a first time postponed, the appearance of Mulan the film was to take place on the 24th of July. However, the pandemic of sars-coronavirus continues to affect several countries around the world, and Disney has decided to release the film in shots real in mid-August.

A movie “epic”, which should be seen in the film

Alan Bergman and Alan Horn, co-presidents of Disney, said that ” the director, Niki Caro, our players and the team have created a the film beautiful, epic and moving, that is what the film experience should be.” They are, therefore, of the opinion that the feature film you must receive a version of the film for viewers to be able to enjoy it to the fullest.

Mulan, the output of the Disney movie postponed once again in the cinema
Liu Yifei plays the role of the heroine of the film © Courtesy of Disney

Thus, in contrast with some movies that are in the streaming platforms, such is not the case for the adaptation in live-action Mulan. As has been pointed out by the studies in a press release, the pandemic of sars coronavirus has upset the plans of release of the movie Mulan. This situation requires, therefore, the american company to ” show flexibility “.

Other blockbusters also pushed back

As the live-action version of Mulan, some of the movies Marvel it will also be a day later than expected, as Disney had announced at the beginning of April. This is especially the case for The Black Widowwith Scarlett Johansson, which was finally released in November.

