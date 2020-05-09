Mulan, Wonder Woman 1984, Dune… The 10 movies that one can expect more in 2020

Between James Bond, the sequel to a horror film of the supernatural, super-heroines on the front of the stage, a musical comedy, and the remake of the science-fiction film, high-flying, the year 2020 promises to send the light in our dark rooms. And here are the top 10 not to miss.

Birds of Prey, Cathy Yan – 5 February 2020

After you beat all her male colleagues in Suicide Squadthe beautiful and electrifying Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, will have the right to his own film in a spin-off of the freakier. The pitch ? When Roman Sionis, the enemy, the most abominable of Gotham, decides to take in some Cass, Harley Quinn, The Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montaya team to eliminate this ngejudesin.

Without a Sound 2, John Krasinsky – march 18, 2020

Without a Sound is without a doubt one of the best horror films of recent years, succeeding in the feat we taped from the beginning to the end without saying a word. Suffice to say that we are waiting for the result with impatience, especially when we know that the family Abbot is going to have to venture into unknown terrainwhere they realize that the creatures who attack at the slightest sound are not the only threat that stands in their path. Chills guaranteed !

Mulan, Niki Caro – 25 march 2020

Disney continues the adaptation of his best cartoons in live-action with Mulan, the chinese heroine who has nothing to envy to men. The story picks up what we know, namely, that of the eldest daughter of a venerable warrior patient who decides to take his place in battle by pretending to be a man. This new adaptation promises to be far darker than the cartoon and differences will be noted, particularly in the characters, but we still cannot wait to see what it does.

James Bond : Dying Can Wait, Cary Joji Fukunaga – April 8, 2020

James Bond has left the secret service and lives happily in Jamaica. But her tranquillity is short-lived because of his old friend Felix Leiter of the CIA, arrives to seek his help to rescue a scientist who has just been kidnapped. But the mission will prove to be far more dangerous than expected, and Bond will find himself on the trail of a mysterious enemy, played by Rami Malek, which holds formidable weapons technology. This will also be the opportunity to discover Lashana Lynch, the future is Daniel Craig in James Bond.

Black Widow, Cate Shortland – April 29, 2020

He was missing more than her ! After Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and ice, Black Widow will finally get the right to his own film. The latter will be located between the events of Captain America : Civil War and Avengers : Infinity War. The former Avenger will resume his duties as a spy for returning to Russia, his country to confront its past and to measure up to the deadly Yelena Belovaembodied by Florence Pugh. A film that promises to be as explosive as he is interesting.

Wonder Woman 1984, of Patty Jenkins – June 3, 2020

Failing to have succeeded Batman vs Superman or Justice League, DC Comics has conquered all the world with Wonder Woman, as portrayed by Gal Gadot. Good news, the actress will be back as early as the month of June in the skin of the warrior amazon. Seventy years after the time where the first film, this new component will take place on the background of the Cold War and give birth to a new evil : Cheetahthe archaeologist chameleon, in the guise of Kristen Wiig. But the most crazy is that we find Chris Pine, aka Steve Trevor.

The King’s Man : the First Mission, Matthew Vaughn – September 23, 2020

Who doesn’t love the saga Kingsman ? Fresh, edgy, light and classy at the same time, she agrees the whole world. Taron Egerton is agreement throughout the world. But do you know how was created the agency of the gentlemen spy ? The King’s Man offers we do go back to the origins of the first agency of information independent, while the worst tyrants and criminals of the Story are getting together to plan the elimination of millions of innocent people and a man launches himself in a race against the clock to thwart their plans.

Eternals, by Chloé Zhao – November 4, 2020

What’s going to be like the MCU now that Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and Black Widow are no longer there to save the planet ? Mystery and gumdrop, but in any case, as soon as the 4th of November, we will discover a new team of super-heroes : The Eternal, an ancient race of human beings, the immortals, and be able to manipulate the cosmic energycreated by the Celestial order to protect the Earth. In the casting, we will include Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, as well as Kit Harington and Richard Madden.

West Side Story, Steven Spielberg – December 16, 2020

The famous musical comedy from 1961, directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise, is going to have the right to a remake in 2020 ! This new adaptation, inspired always by the tragedy of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare was directed by Steven Spielberg and written by playwright Tony Kushner, and promises to be a success. Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, in particular, play the roles of lovers unhappyTony and Maria, and Rita Moreno, who had incarnated as Anita in the 1961 film, is also of the party.

Dune, by Denis Villeneuve – December 23, 2020

The great classic of science-fiction, Dunealso will have the right to a new adaptation by 2020, scope for the big screen by director Denis Villeneuve (Prisoners, First Contact, Blade Runner, 2049). The pitch ? After having been betrayed by Emperor Shaddam IV, Paul Atreides, who this time played by Timothée Chalamet, will look to avenge his family and reclaim the planet Dune, in order to regain control of the Spice. The cast also includes Oscar Isaac (Star Wars) and Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible).