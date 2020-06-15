Mummy : why the trilogy with Brendan Fraser is still a great pleasure intact in the Folder of the Movie

The Mummy, tonight at 21h in the channel French TF1 Movie Series !

The Mummy with Tom Cruise was a big mistake for you too ? Don’t panic : it is not a cure.

Zero emotion, zero emotion, zero imagination : The Mummy the version of Tom Cruise, was one of the blockbusters on the softer of the last few years, if not beyond. Oversold as the first film of the Dark Universe, a shared universe for Universal where they were to meet a Frankenstein, the invisible man, or a wolf-man, the film of Alex Kurtzman does not offer the adventure of wait, the lack of a plot, the weakness of the characters, some charismatic, and the action scenes poorly organized.

Therefore, it is not for nothing if the films with Brendan Fraser returned to the fore at the same time : The Mummy Stephen Sommers, and his two suites, have been highly appreciated for their output, and have gained in popularity since. The simplicity, the inventive, ridiculous, funny, shifted, these blockbusters to occupy a privileged place in the hearts of many viewers.

As a new mummy came 85 years after the cult film with Boris Karloff, Wide screen returns to the trilogy as it has been used by Brendan Fraser. To return to the blockbuster, with Tom Cruise, or simply to remember of these performances something to look forward to.

THE MUMMY by Stephen Sommers (1999)

It is difficult to imagine that the return of The Mummy almost took a very different form before it can be a movie popcorn décompléxé with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. Universal was the first planned a horror film in the tradition of the original 30 yearswith a budget of series B. The famous Clive Barker has been hired, with a dark, contemporary story of the director of the museum bothered trying to reanimate mummies. This will be then the turn of Joe Dante (Gremlins) to imagine him as a contemporary version of the same, centered on a love story, with the hope that the wheel of Daniel Day-Lewis in the mummy. The idea of beetles in the consumption of human flesh comes from this script, which will be rejected by the study, because it was too expensive.

George A. Romero also his vision on the ‘ 94, with a heroine and a Imhotep reanimated by accident in an american city. Universal denies this version too violent, not to mention the problem of contract that binds Romero at the MGM. Mick Garris and Wes Craven came up, before Stephen Sommers is not in contact with the producers James Jacks and Sean Daniel for his pitcher your version, between Indiana Jones and Jason and the argonauts. Fan of the 1932 movie, which marked his infancy, the producer sells the dream and win a budget of 80 million euros.

Universal is not to be missed : with more than $ 415 million at the box office, of which 155 in the united States, The Mummy it is a success. Very well deserved, as the film remains a show that damn goodsometimes, it is very funny (the first scene of Rachel Weisz in the library), sometimes very dirty (the scarabés carnivores, the acid will “melt” the local people), and often very ridiculous.

The film by Stephen Sommers, not to be taken seriously, and does it well. Rick, who has a cat like the lion King, to scare the Mummy, Rick, who commented dubiously, however, another gust of wind that thrills the camp fire, Rick in the Mummy of the first meeting with a smug, Rick keeps a little couple of bullets thanks to Evy : The Mummy it is a pleasure of the old school supposed, perfectly illustrated by the phlegm of his hero, played by Brendan Fraser impeccable. The director ofA cry in the ocean and Van Helsing it operates its landscape of deserts and ancient tombs, with an efficiency that is certain, with many memorable scenes. The charm of this The mummy (as opposed to special effects) resist without any problems for years.

Brendan Fraser Rachel Weisz and John Hannah

THE MUMMY returns by Stephen Sommers (2001)

If the first chapter of the trilogy was a sort of perfect pastiche of the driving dynamics, the result is also a summit, but in a completely different area. Before becoming a part of popular cinema in the public, and ultra-calibrated by the industry, the consequences of success will depend not so much according to a schema of narrative thinking as the source of a franchise or a possible expanded universe, but according to the logic of the ” bigger and stronger “.

Or, even more in the face of a spectator who does not ask for necessarily both. The Return of the Mummy, in many respects, a pound for the toilet of the balance wire of the first component and annihilates almost everything that was his charm enthusiast. But, in exchange, we win a film with disproportionate, deeply sick set of ideas that in turn baroque, dumb, euphoric, or absurd.

“My God, Rachel, this is the time where we must get our dialogues, the more the choice”

One comes out of the movie dazed after having chained about 43 resurrections/putréfactionsby , he saw a huge number of silly digital of the massacre of the fighters, while also digital, laughed at the blend of charisma, gross and ridiculous inherent in the performance of Arnold Vosloo, wondering how the character of John Hannah has been able to survive its own adolescence.

We will be esclaffé the genius of the early initiation of a child to be confused, of course, the myth of the “Petit Poucet” and a treaty of architecture associated with ancient Egypt, in the face of a good half-dozen climax, (obviously, when you have a narrative with 132 evil three douzillions of the gentiles, all of it ends up bottling narrative), before a syncope in front of a Scorpion King vomitoire.

In its extravagance, and the panache with which he assumes as a great burger, hard to swallow, but generous almost to the explosionthe following The Mummy it is a source of pleasure inexhaustible. With more than 433 million dollars in the box office for a budget of one hundred million, is a success. And then, well, it’s a little in the birth deviated from The Rock, and from it, is the story.



The beginning of the Return of the Mummy

The MUMMY : TOMB OF the DRAGON EMPEROR Rob Cohen (2008)

After the release of the The return of the Mummyan observation is imposed : the adventure with a big was always popular with the public, and the universe of the Mummy was rich in the adventure of the appendices. The test is with the trilogy of Scorpion King. Therefore we might expect that a third part of the history of the franchise principal is put into construction very quickly.

There has been nothing, since I had to wait a few years for that The Mummy to return to the screens, to the general surprise, in fact. The imperative was clear : to renew the story, keeping the elements that have made the success of the saga. If Imhotep could not decently do not return for the third round, his presence in the second is already questionable, a decision to go to China (which was appropriate, since part of the capital budget from there) and analyze, in particular, the Emperor Qin Shi Huangdi (Jet Li) in a scenario that is not looked bad in the previous final.

Brendan Fraserthere is always

If Brendan Fraser and John Hannah return, Rachel Weisz passes on the benefit of Maria Bello. The history no longer places the emphasis on Rick O’connell, but on his son, Alex, to this adventurer adult like his father. Results a honest entertainment, very friendly accents of the series B, although one should recognize that the concept is choking a bit and the freshness of the first film is a lack. The other concern, is that it was released almost at the same timeIndiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and that in front of him, no one was doing the weight, in spite of the invalidity of the fourth adventure of Indy.

It should be noted that another of the results of The Mummy it was planned, that should be carried out in Peru, but it has been decided to restart to create the Dark Universe. I’m not sure of having won in the bag.

In the end, The Mummy 3 it’s not that crazy, and the public has not been, frankly, seduces (the film cost $ 145 million more than the previous one, and just barely crossed the mark of 400 million euros). But it is very nice, and then, more importantly, there are Yetis that make the basketball and that has no price.