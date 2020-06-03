Murder Manual (Emilia Clarke) is finally on Amazon Prime !

Fans of Emilia Clarke will be able to find it in a whole new fiction. The star plays in Murder Manual on Amazon Prime.

Emilia Clarke come a long way since the series Game of Thrones. His fans will be able to find it in Murder Manual on Amazon Prime.

Emilia Clarke been playing for more than eight years in Game of Thrones. The actress is known by putting himself in the skin of Daenerys. Fans were hooked with this character and the mother of dragons has been a big success.

However, this is already a year that the fans were able to see the finale of the series. Many have been disappointed by the fate of Daenerys. On his side, Emilia Clarke seems to have well advanced and she has had a number of projects.

In fact, the fans were able to to see at the cinema in a film of Christmas : Last Christmas. Then, the star has also had a role in Solo : A Star Wars Story. Needless to say, Emilia has become a necessity.

Moreover, Emilia Clarke launches in an anthology called Murder Manual. The film is available on Amazon Prime US.

Emilia Clarke in a horror movie !

In Murder Manual, Emilia Clarke puts in the skin Malu, a young woman who is held captive in a circus. The fans can already snag and the film promises many thrills.

Murder Manual is a anthology of eight small horror films by the actress. Thus, Emilia finds herself in a world very different from Game of Thrones but this should appeal to fans.

And then, in addition to Emilia Clarke, the spectators will also be able to find Maria Olsen, Bryan Manley Davis and Hadley Fraser. The anthology is going put in scene a history of zombies, slashers and even of several paranormal entities.

Finally, the spectators have to pay attention to the smallest details in Murder Manual. En fact, the stories are all related in a certain way. The film is already available on Amazon Prime US and should arrive soon in France.

