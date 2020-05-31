Murder of George Floyd, the reaction of Rihanna

“In recent days, the magnitude of the devastation, the anger, the sadness I felt was for the less overwhelming!

Look at my people being killed and lynched, day after day pushed me to a place heavy in my heart!

At the point of stay away from social networks, just to avoid hearing again the agony chilling the blood in the voice of George Floyd, imploring him again and again in his life !!!

The look of seduction, the pure joy and the glory on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, tramp, Derek Chauvin, haunts me !! I can’t shake it! I can not overcome an ambulance that stops for an arrest, a paramedic checking the pulse, without removing the very thing that the discomfort! Is this fucking normal ??? If the intentional KILLING is the consequence appropriate for the “drugs” or “resisting arrest” … what, then, is the consequence appropriate for MURDER ???! George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor”

Lexterieur

Comments

comments