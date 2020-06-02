Murder of Kevin : the moving tribute to his mother two years after the tragedy

It was just two years ago, on June 2, 2018, Kevin, 17 years old, had been stabbed to death. Her mother paid tribute to him.

Two years after, the emotion is still vivid. This Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Angelic Chavatte confided journal The Uniontwo years after the death of his son, Kevin, a young teenager killed in stabbing in 2018 in a park of Mourmelon-le-Grand (Marne). The mother of two other children, explained his painful daily, haunted by the murder of his son. “There are ups and downs, it never stops“, she said. “One day one has the impression that it’s going to be about, we hope to spend a little on to something else but the next day, it is a disaster. We get up in the morning and fell throughout the day“, she continued.

Sadness and anger are always present. “My son has received 34 stab wounds. 34… In what state of rage was the one who has given ?“asked the still Angelic Chavatte. For the two years of this drama that had touched many people, the organization of a white march in memory of Kevin is rendered impossible by the measures against the coronavirus. Instead, a letting go of balloons will take place in small committee in a place that will not be revealed to the public. “I have the impression not to be in the same world as the others, probably because I have not accepted his… what happened“, explains Angelique Chavatte.

An upcoming trial

On the side of justice, the investigation accelerates. As written The Union, the investigating magistrate in charge of the investigation believed that the two accused persons could be tried for murder before a court of assizes. But we still do not know when precisely the trial could take place. In the meantime, one of the two accused was released and placed under judicial control. A situation that denounces strongly Angelic Chavatte, “always in anger against the justice“. “We have no date for the trial, I would like so that it will go faster…“

