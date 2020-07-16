Music festivals, digital

This is the month in which the festivals of music may not be normally. The digital offers an alternative to the organisers, who see it as a way to promote the event in spite of everything. Under what conditions and with what business model ?

2020, to festival goers, will have a bitter taste. Due to the Covid-19, impossible, from the month of march, attending a large outdoor concert. This summer, once again, the choice would have to be swollen. But, the virus, you must have any of the editions of custom Vieilles Charrues and la Route du Rock, both cancelled, or even the Rock-en-Seine, which promises a “the new format of the original, to the year 2020 “. Same route of foreign festivals with, for example, the cancellation of the Burning Man in the united States, converted to digital. A disappointment can be too cruel for the organisers of these events. Deficit, the risk for the job, the impossibility for the exercise of their activity… The situation, for them, is particularly complicated. In this context, some have chosen to rely on the digital to experiment with new formats and more ” Covid compatible “.

This is the case, for example, We Love the Green, organised from 3 to 7 June of interest. “We have created an interactive map to browse the contents of archives, exclusive concerts, sessions, music… “, says Marie Sabot, associate director of the festival that combines music and conferences. Available on the site WeLoveGreen.tv this card allows you to move in different areas : concerts, dance floor, people innovations…

Artists confined

In total, the event was attended by 82,000 people behind the screen, and then tap 7 million (video views, social networks…). As We Love the color Green, the other festivals have also made this bet or are created in this niche. This movement began as soon as the containment. From April 1 to 7, the festival “I’ll stay in the house,” brought together a hundred artists (Oxmo Puccino, Yael Naim, Sanseverino…), which are products live on Facebook. From 21 to 26 April, the Printemps de Bourges has become ” the Spring of the Imagination “, including videos that have been delivered by the artists confined. During this time, the rapper Travis Scott has given concerts in the video game to success Fortnite. The same type of project for the group, Courier Club, on the 25th of April, organized a festival in the building game Minecraft. Digitization initiatives have also been taken for the Fête de la musique, the 21st of June, as the concert in virtual reality, Jean-Michel Jarre.

Solution, temporary response to a situation of health worsened or a new experience, the scanning of a festival should lead to much more than a concert film. “We are now all digitized, entrusted in late June, Debby Wilmsen, spokesperson of Tomorrowland, the electronic music festival planned for July 25 and 26 in digital. We want the DJ to play live. We offer to play in a video studio on a green background. The images are converted into 3D, to give the impression that you are on stage.”

Expand your audience

The scanning has several advantages. This allows us to talk about oneself and to occupy the field of the media at the scheduled time, while maintaining the activity, at least for the computers that are digital. It also allows you to propose a different place of the experience, imagining, for example, other means of interaction with the artists, while offering a solution in the face of the impossibility of travel. In addition, it helps to reach a wider audience. “When Tomorrowland occurs in Belgium, we sell 400 000 tickets are sold, reveals Debby Wilmsen. Here, there is no minimum age to participate and a code of [de connexion] it is usable on all three devices. “ It is expected that the participants from South America, Mexico, China, or Japan. Finally, the digital is suitable for making live the event over time. For example, We Love the Green you have the intention to upload content on a regular basis. “With Adidas, we are going to record a video with the rapper Hatik and put it online like a real concert “, shows Marie Sabot, which also plans for the new school year, a conference on the future of sustainable fashion with Kering.

Even so, the format is not easy to monetize. Box office classic, a subscription to a platform, partnerships with brands, warnings, and advice through start-up as TipeeeStream : several options are possible, even if the economic model remains to be worked. With initiatives such as the union makes the Power, it is even possible to make a donation and attend livestreams of DJ. A solution that seems, however, little lasting. In the meantime, in fact, some of the festivals have begun “to ask the public authorities and to the sponsors not to recover their funds, and to the spectators not to request the reimbursement of your place in solidarity, for a matter of survival “, details of Emily Gonneau, manager of Nüagency, agency, digital communication specialist music & culture. Some events have also proposed a postponement of entries for the year 2021.

Copyright

In practice, it is complicated for the partners when the return of investment promised in the physical and digital is not the same or the other problem, of adblocks can be used against the ads. Another aspect to take into consideration, any live recording involves the payment of copyright and reproduction the artist and its ecosystem (editor of tags…). “Sacem is quickly reversed, and the artists will be in 2021 income in the livestream, depending on their duration and the number of their points of view “, remember Maxime Thibault, director of innovation and energy transition within the Irma, centre of information and resources about the music. We Love the Green, for example, did not find. According to its director, approximately one million euros of the costs that are incurred when the cancellation occurred. 300 000 to 400 000 euros were gathered for the event, the cloud-based, differential, weakening for the festival. “Beyond that, it is to make live a brand “, explains the manager, who has been able to rely on a dozen partners, including the three-quarters private and one-fourth of public.

About the monetization, it is a whole ecosystem that is enhanced. “Yurplan, MyOpenTickets Laboratories and Omnilive joined in may to create a platform for livestreams monetized “recounts Maxime Thibault. Dice and a Shotgun are also present in the market of sale of tickets. For all, it remains to be seen : the fact that a second wave of put in danger or not the celebration of the festivities is announced in the coming weeks.