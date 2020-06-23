Music : Kid Francescoli-fueled Jennifer Lopez on TikTok

“It is as if the finger of the God of the internet was placed on me, nothing or no one can cause a whirlwind “, it has been fun, Kid Francescoli. Nothing predicted that this figure established electro-pop French will provide validation 2.0 of the international star Jennifer Lopez (followed by 124 million subscribers in Instagram) or that the actor Dwayne Johnson, dit ” The Rock “, was going to use his music in social networks. This is, however, also realized that the world is locked out.

The artist of marseille, which has created a solid reputation with a fifteen-year career and three discs of class, however, does not need a boost. The tour to defend, ” the Lovers “, his latest project, which is sold by all parties, of his concerts with us through the Francofolies of La Rochelle or la Cigale. After a previous tour of 70 dates, who was born in Jakarta, indonesia, and China.

In the pause mode due to the health crisis due to the Covid-19, the multi-instrumentalist has created a stir in the world through the application of TikTok. “One day, a fan sent me a message telling me that my song Moon it had become viral, ” says the grim supporter of the OM that has given its nickname to the big player in uruguay, which made a dream at the Velodrome of years Lurking. With my label, we realized that there was an increase in the number of games in streaming, without understanding very well why. I already had the application to inform me of what happened… and when I opened it, it was the shock, since there are… more than 300,000 videos with my title.” Related Post: Fortnite will be transformed soon in cinema

In his videos, which last between 15 and 30 seconds, the subscribers to this network, all have hijacked the phrase “And he Was Like” that is translated in French by “, And this is what happened “. Therefore, in practice, users were able to appropriate the phrase to tell their own stories. “There are a lot of parents who use it to illustrate the relationship with their children, for example, the details of the musician. For example, a mother shows a picture of your pregnancy, followed by photographs of moments of complicity with your daughter. Or when a teen is told that his parents have left their house for the holidays, followed by the images of the feast gigantic. The idea also comes with the trip, and a lot of anecdotes, always positive. It is a true honor to see that my universe is inspired plenty of people to say the highlights of their life. “

“No, it was very, very far away… “

How to a music from their previous album released in the year 2017 is on the soundtrack of more than 724 000 videos, which saves… 640 million visits on the day of today ? So much so that the trend continues at a rate of several million per month since then. If the author had found some clues to this explosion of accounts… and confesses, ” no one can predict such a thing “.

“Initially, there was tik-tokeuses stars teens like Charlie to Improve (which represents more than 63 million subscribers). And then, of course, I! This seems to me incredible, nothing to say. One day, one of my subscribers Allauch sends me the message ” of the Class, I now that the relays of your title, I thought that she was talking with a friend of mine called Jean-Lo. I fell backwards when I saw that it was Jennifer Lopez, that had been used for the count of his career! There, it was very, very far away, is at a level of Rihanna or Beyonce. All my life, I will remember the place where I was announced that Jennifer Lopez was in charge of my music.” Related Post: Jennifer Lawrence evokes on RTL its transformation to the "Red Sparrow"

If the day of today, the authors of TikTok are not paid, the application provides a high level of visibility in particular when the figures reached stratospheric levels. “On Spotify, that was around 14 million games Moon that worked well in December and is now at 22.2 million dollars. All platforms combined, we approach the $ 30 million combined,” said Clarisse Arnou, in yotanka, the label of the artist.

Newsletter – The greater part of the actu Every morning, the news was seen in The Parisian