Music : Orleans, meeting with the singer Ivaanyh which covers “Stay” by Rihanna

Why have you chosen to take on this song ? What message did you want to convey ?

This song that I am sharing with you is an excerpt of the song “Stay” by Rihanna.

In all honesty, I saw it by chance at the beginning of the confinement. It resonated in me and I am naturally eager to learn the piano.

I don’t know if this is trivial at a time when our loved ones are far away from us… But as it is often said, it is when we understand that we may lose people, things also, that we realize how important they are. So, at this moment, we think very hard : “I want you to stay” (“I want you to stay”, in French).

The health crisis currently affects the entire artistic environment. How has she impacted ?

Of course, as artists, we are directly affected by this health crisis. From my side (and for many I think), this has resulted in the cancellation of the concerts that were planned.

The second impact is therefore financial as being a artist in development, physical performance will remain my primary source of income.

Finally, the last impact is rather personal, I would say, since beyond the containment that has allowed me to work on myself, I had to cope with the loss of a loved one.

How do you plan to adapt in the face of government restrictions ?

The government restrictions we leave in the “artistic” blur at the moment because we have no visibility on the future in general. Of course, social networks are indispensable for us because they allow us to continue to “exist” as an artist.

We have adapted ourselves to be able to collaborate with each other remotely and spite of everything to bring out beautiful things. But it will not replace anything in alchemy that there may be on scene between an artist and his audience.

As for me, I am not yet launched, but I will very soon consider of small “lives” acoustic on Facebook or Instagram. And seek directly to fans on what might please them as interaction.

This pandemic inspires you to write ?

For inspiration, she has been rather discreet at the beginning of the confinement, but I find more and more taste to call or even write.

Then the subjects do not concern necessarily the Covid-19 in either, but rather new feelings that I have observed over the past few weeks.

I do not seek to control the processes, on the contrary, I’m more on a phenomenon of letting go at this level.

What are your artistic projects in the future ?

Then with the events, including the containment, the projects that were planned for 2020 have been clearly put in stand-by.

I’m thinking about to know what is the best ways to be able to present and release the next project.

I still remains discreet on the subject, since nothing is yet clearly defined, but the novelty is expected to arrive soon, whatever happens.