Music The return of Mariah Carey

1

It is as strong as Michael Jackson… or almost

As soon as the second

title, With Youshe is walking in the footsteps of the ” King Of Pop “. Breath, investments, intonations. As if the soul of the absolute icon of the history of the music vibrated in the vocal chords of the diva.

On Giving me Lifehis vocal range covers five octaves allows him to reach notes surprisingly low, giving a darker shade to the melodies that we often imagine, wrongly, totally niaises.

Portrait, which closes the album, is also very “Bambi” in the way that she has to ask her voice. Just as the introspection on which it is engaged (however less sad than the terrible distress of ” MJ ” on a Stranger in Moscow, for example).









2

Hip-hop a day… hip-hop always

At the height of his glory, she was a pioneer in the collaboration with the rappers. Since 1995, she invited the late ODB on a remixed version of his hit Fantasy. Four years prior to her duet with Jay-Z on the mythical Heartbreaker.

Here, “Mimi” unearthing the veteran Slick Rick, combines with the very bankable Ty Dolla $ign, and gives a chance to the new school by inviting Gunna. Nothing opportunistic, but a fidelity to a style that Mariah Carey has always been a huge fan. Respect.

3

Musicality, non-standard

Depositthe third

track, is the perfect example of the extent of the palette of the star. It is based on a phrase, mi-hip-hop mi-Gni, jerky, and still being able to send vibratos powerful or voice of the whistle (his signature), as it does ten seconds of the end of the song and at the end of With You.









4

A compact disc

Ten tracks of dense. Hard to get bored. A No No summons as well No Scrubs of the TLC that Crush on You of Lil Kim, including a partly shredded by the legend Notorious B. I. G. Mariah, she, it multiplies the prowess, hastening, in particular a theme of voice that she had already developed on Touch my Body in 2008. Enjoyable.

The choirs way cheerleader that open The Distance and then out of the darkness for the last 40 seconds, crossing of the held notes, reveal a production incredibly well-crafted.

Stay Long Love You sinks the nail as Mariah Carey seems to be having fun on the instrumental. So close to Christmas, it is more than talent, it’s magic…

“DEPOSIT “, Epic, 17 €.